15 Gifts To Get Yourself On Black Friday

Teddy coats, blow outs and New Year's Eve dresses, to start.
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/19/2018 07:35pm ET
Tatiana via Getty Images

The holidays might be about giving, not receiving, but sometimes those Black Friday sales are just too tempting to pass up, especially if you can save money by spending now rather than later.

From Target’s Black Friday 2018 deals on KitchenAid mixers, Walmart’s $100 deal on a 30-piece cookware set, to Amazon’s discounts on pretty much everything, there are plenty of splurge-worthy items you’ll want for yourself. Whether you’ve been holding out on a new winter coat or don’t want to risk missing out on a sweet smart speaker deal this year, there are so many ways for you to save now through Black Friday.

Retailers like ASOS, Sephora and Amazon are already rolling out their early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, while Nordstrom low-key launched an impressive pre-Black Friday sale you can’t overlook.

Start curating your cart early. To help, we’ve found 15 gifts to get for ourself on Black Friday that you’ll be sure to save on.

Just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A cozy teddy coat, to stay warm and stylish.
Nordstrom
Stay warm all winter in this Something Navy Teddy Faux Fur Coat with oversized lapels and midi length.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $150
Sale: $90
2
A smart speaker to make your life a little easier.
Amazon
Play music from your favorite streaming services, read the news, set alarms, get answers to questions, control compatible smart home devices, and so much more with an Echo Plus. Save $40 when you get it on Amazon on Black Friday, and save $100 when you order the Echo Sub Bundles with 2 All-New Echo Plus Devices
Pre-Black Friday Price: $150
Sale: $110
3
Luxurious linens for your bed.
Parachute
Treat yourself to a great night's sleep with this 100 percent Egyptian cotton Percale Venice Set from Parachute. It includes a fitted sheet, duvet cover and pillowcases in six colors. Get 20 percent off site-wide at Parachute with code SALE18.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $239
Sale: 20 percent off everything site-wide with code SALE18
4
A blowout fit for a queen.
Sephora
This limited-edition bundle allows you to recreate the infamous DryBar blowout at home. It's valued at $488, but the DRYBAR The Big Crushin’ Smoothing + Styling Bundle from Sephora has a 5-star rating and almost 5,000 loves on Sephora, making it a holiday must-have for any beauty lover.
This weekend, Beauty Insiders can get 15 percent off their purchase, and VIBs get an extra weekend and 20 percent off with select promo codes.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $300

Sale: Beauty Insiders use code BIBONUS for 15% off, VIB and Rouge get 20% off with code ENJOY
5
Your own at-home cafe, so you can break up with your barista.
Target
You might not be ready to breakup with your barista, but this single serve coffee maker deal might make you consider doing it.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $179
Sale: $130
6
Something new to wear this holiday season.
Rent The Runway
Between family get-togethers and office holiday parties, your wardrobe can start to feel old quickly. Sign up for Rent The Runway so you can have access to thousands of designer outfits, with single rentals starting at $30. New customers can get 20 percent off reserve items, or $80 off an unlimited subscription.
Price: $30
7
A new sex toy, for you and your partner to enjoy.
Lovehoney
Sex toy retailer Lovehoney is offering major discounts on a wide variety of products this Black Friday. From Nov. 16 to 28, get up to 50 percent off Lovehoney products, and from Nov. 21 to 28, get up to 50 percent off everything else on Lovehoney, too.
We're eyeing the We-Vibe Unite Remote Control Rechargeable Clitoral and G-Spot Vibrator which has multiple vibrations patterns and a 3.5 star rating.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $100
Sale: $80
8
The solution to your skincare struggles.
Anthropologie
Set yourself up for supple skin with this Mario Badescu Skincare Set that comes with four signature products (including their infamous zit-zapping Drying Lotion). Though Anthropologie remains tight-lipped on their Black Friday discount, third-party sties are predicting a site-wide promotion to last year's deal, which was 30 percent off site-wide.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $44
9
This chic charging tray that was one of Oprah's favorite things for 2018.
Amazon
Keep your phone charged and your counter clutter free with the Courant Wireless Charging Accessory Tray, it’s made with premium leather and honestly it’s about time you pick your phone up off the floor.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $175
10
A trendy cookware set for the new home owner.
Walmart
Inspired by the popular online cooking videos, this Tasty 30-Pc. Cookware Set comes with everything a college student, first-time apartment dweller or aspiring chef needs.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $230

Sale: $99
11
Keep your fitness goals in check with a new Fitbit.
Walmart
Stay in shape with the Fitbit Versa, which not only tracks your movements, but gives you a deeper understanding of your body through heart rate, calorie burn, sleep and more.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $199
Sale: $150
12
An eye shadow perfecting palette.
Sephora
With a whopping 40,000 loves on Sephora, this TOO FACED Gingerbread Spice Eye Shadow Palette with 18 warm shadows is the finishing touch to your holiday look.
This weekend, Beauty Insiders can get 15 percent off their purchase, and VIBs get an extra weekend and 20 percent off with select promo codes.
fPre-Black Friday Price: $49

Sale: Beauty Insiders use code BIBONUS for 15% off, VIB and Rouge get 20% off with code ENJOY
13
A better way to hide your money after the holidays.
Everlane
Fit eight credit cards, a passport, cash, coins and even a slim smartphone in this Traveler Wallet from Everlane. For every order made on Black Friday at Everlane, they'll donate $13 to Surfrider to fund beach cleanups across the country.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $120
14
A way to listen on the go.
Newegg
Whether you’re a music lover, podcast junkie, or just want an easier way to talk on the phone, Apple Airpods, have a 4.5 star rating and over 1,300 reviews.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $169
Sale: $140 with code BFAD155
15
A bold pair of over the knee boots.
ASOS
Treat yourself to those trendy pair of boots you’ve been eyeing, like these New Look Over The Knee Block Heel Boots. ASOS is offering up to 60 percent off big brands this weekend.
Pre-Black Friday Price: $72
