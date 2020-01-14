HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and you can practically feel the love in the air —especially since the holiday lands on a Friday this year, which sets up a three-day love-fest.
If you’re single this Valentine’s Day and feeling left out of the holiday traditionally centered around couples: Don’t. While everyone’s spending on their partners, you can treat yourself to the things that you might not usually splurge on.
Show yourself some love on Valentine’s Day with these gifts for yourself:
1
A candle that looks suspiciously like a piece of cake
Catbird
2
A limited-edition, lavender-scented mask for some sweet dreams
Sephora
3
A croissant ring that's just for you
Mejuri
4
A silk eye mask
Shopbop
5
Cheers to being single with a gold, hand-shaped bottle opener
Catbird
6
A silky set of pajamas for a night in
Shopbop
7
A Glossier mini set with all the skincare you'll want to try out
Glossier
8
A necklace that's all about "me, myself, and eye"
Anthropologie
9
A Gucci lipstick that's surprisingly under $50
Net-a-Porter
10
A velvet headband that's dotted with pearls
Anthropologie
11
A colorblock bra that's for your eyes only
& Other Stories
12
A lip balm that'll leave your lips soft to the touch
Tatcha
13
A hand cream that one of our editors swears by
Nordstrom
14
A robe that's as cozy as those UGG boots you used to wear
Nordstrom
15
Go wild and add another pillow to your bed
T.J.Maxx