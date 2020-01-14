HuffPost Finds

The Best Gifts To Give Yourself On Valentine’s Day

If you’re a single lady this Valentine’s Day, you’ve got the perfect excuse to treat yourself.

Splurge on yourself this Valentine's Day.&nbsp;
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and you can practically feel the love in the air —especially since the holiday lands on a Friday this year, which sets up a three-day love-fest.

If you’re single this Valentine’s Day and feeling left out of the holiday traditionally centered around couples: Don’t. While everyone’s spending on their partners, you can treat yourself to the things that you might not usually splurge on.

Show yourself some love on Valentine’s Day with these gifts for yourself:

1
A candle that looks suspiciously like a piece of cake
Catbird
Every day's a celebration with this candle that's got a (wax) cherry on top. Get it at Catbird. (There's a cannoli version, too.)
2
A limited-edition, lavender-scented mask for some sweet dreams
Sephora
You'll have sweet dreams knowing you treated yourself to this cult-favorite cream. Get it at Sephora.
3
A croissant ring that's just for you
Mejuri
Promise yourself to have pastries whenever possible. Get it at Mejuri. There's a pinky ring version, too.
4
A silk eye mask
Shopbop
You'll feel keen with this silk mask that features an embroidered peach. Get it at Shopbop.
5
Cheers to being single with a gold, hand-shaped bottle opener
Catbird
Pop a cold one by yourself (or with some friends) with the help of this handy-dandy bottle opener. Get it at Catbird.
6
A silky set of pajamas for a night in
Shopbop
You should feel luxurious, even when lounging around. This silky set of PJs can help. Get the set at Shopbop.
7
A Glossier mini set with all the skincare you'll want to try out
Glossier
If you've been wondering about all the Glossier hype, this set gives you the chance to try out some of the brand's best-sellers. Get the set at Glossier.
8
A necklace that's all about "me, myself, and eye"
Anthropologie
Sometimes you just have to focus on yourself. Get it at Anthropologie.
9
A Gucci lipstick that's surprisingly under $50
Net-a-Porter
You can't help but feel fancy carrying around this flowered tube of Gucci lipstick. Get it at Net-a-Porter.
10
A velvet headband that's dotted with pearls
Anthropologie
If the world's your oyster, you'll feel like a pearl with this headband. Get it at Anthropologie.
11
A colorblock bra that's for your eyes only
& Other Stories
No one has to know that your undies don't match. This lacy, sheer bra is just for you. Get it at & Other Stories.
12
A lip balm that'll leave your lips soft to the touch
Tatcha
Forget dry lips with this balm that features gold flakes. Get it at Tatcha.
13
A hand cream that one of our editors swears by
Nordstrom
This Darphin hand and nail cream is made with rose water and will keep your hands silky smooth. Get it at Nordstrom.
14
A robe that's as cozy as those UGG boots you used to wear
Nordstrom
You might have let go of the UGG boot trend a while ago. But this robe from UGG will keep you comfortable on the laziest of days because it's made of jersey and has a plush collar. Get it at Nordstrom.
15
Go wild and add another pillow to your bed
T.J.Maxx
Your bed really can never have too many pillow, and this neutral animal-print one will go with just about anything. Get it at T.J.Maxx.
