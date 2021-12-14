Gifts Under $10 That Look Like They Cost More

Whiskey rocks, macrame wall hangings, wireless headphones and other budget gifts that look bougie.

Left to right: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100345797/type/dlg/sid/giftsunderten-griffinwynne-121321-/https://www.spicewallabrand.com/products/chaat-masala-1?cjevent=1bf061d55c5311ec817f18f60a82b832" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Chaat masala from Spicewalla" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b7565be4b04ae31a025581" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100345797/type/dlg/sid/giftsunderten-griffinwynne-121321-/https://www.spicewallabrand.com/products/chaat-masala-1?cjevent=1bf061d55c5311ec817f18f60a82b832" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Chaat masala from Spicewalla</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bosmarlin-Ceramic-Coffee-Dishwasher-Microwave/dp/B07YS7FGB6?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61b7565be4b04ae31a025581,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b7565be4b04ae31a025581" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bosmarlin-Ceramic-Coffee-Dishwasher-Microwave/dp/B07YS7FGB6?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61b7565be4b04ae31a025581,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">mug</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beverage-Chilling-Stones-Whiskey-Beverages/dp/B014Q2R6GS?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61b7565be4b04ae31a025581,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="whiskey rocks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b7565be4b04ae31a025581" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Beverage-Chilling-Stones-Whiskey-Beverages/dp/B014Q2R6GS?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61b7565be4b04ae31a025581,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">whiskey rocks</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SCENTTUNINE-Natural-Aromatherapy-Halloween-Christmas/dp/B08T1ZC8SB?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61b7565be4b04ae31a025581,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="candle from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b7565be4b04ae31a025581" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SCENTTUNINE-Natural-Aromatherapy-Halloween-Christmas/dp/B08T1ZC8SB?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61b7565be4b04ae31a025581,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">candle from Amazon</a>.
Spicewalla, Amazon
Left to right: Chaat masala from Spicewalla and a mug, whiskey rocks and candle from Amazon.

In an ideal world, you have an endless supply of money and can shower everyone in your life with presents without considering the price tag. But in this world, with rent, utilities, car payments and more, you have a pretty firm budget for your holiday shopping. Whether you’re trying to find a sweet but affordable gift for your bestie or need something small but thoughtful to give your new brother-in-law, these gifts under $10 will show you care without breaking the bank.

The key for scoring a sweet present for under $10 is keeping it simple, but elevated. Think of things they wouldn’t necessarily buy for themselves, but would really love to have (like a cool mug in an interesting shape, a candle in a dark glass jar or a pair of fuzzy criss-cross slippers). You aren’t looking to give someone a new all-weather winter coat or a set of linen sheets, but you could totally find a marble salt bowl or a travel-size leather journal that your friend or family member will cherish.

To make your online shopping even easier, we’ve rounded up the best bougie-looking presents under $10 to give this holiday season.

1
Wireless headphones to keep on rocking
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2
A neon palm tree light for island vibes all the time
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3
A mini letter board for a message with a meaning
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
4
A funky ceramic mug that looks like it's from a "studio sale"
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5
A handheld frother for lattes at home
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
6
A marble salt bowl for style and spice
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
7
A macrame wall hanging for a textile moment
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8
Fuzzy slippers for relaxing in style
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $8.86.
9
A sleek reusable tumbler for hot drinks on the go
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10
A Burt's Bees kit for all-over softness
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.57.
11
A tortoiseshell hair clip to keep the stays away
LoveLinax on Etsy
Get it from LoveLinax on Etsy for $7.99.

(Current arrival time is Dec. 17-27, unless you choose Priority mail for faster service.)
12
A leather notebook for journaling
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
13
A letter trinket bowl for jewelry and keys
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $9.99.
14
A personalized beaded name necklace to feel super special
JewelleryByFerns on Etsy
Get it from JewelleryByFerns on Etsy for $9.68.

(The current estimated arrival is Dec. 21-Jan. 5, unless you choose Priority mail for faster service.)
15
A metal moon wall hanging for some celestial art
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
16
A tiny succulent for a low-maintenance plant
SoulSisterGiftsCo on Etsy
Get it from SoulSisterGiftsCo on Etsy for $9.50.

(The current estimated arrival is Dec. 18-27, unless you choose Priority mail for faster service.)
17
A literary-themed cocktail book to open their mind and palate
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $7.39.
18
A dark glass candle that looks way fancier than it is
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
19
A personalized leather keychain, so they'll never lock themselves out again
SouthernKickLeathers on Etsy
Get it from SouthernKickLeathers on Etsy starting at $3.56.

(The current estimated arrival is Dec. 18-28, unless you choose Priority mail for faster service.)
20
Whiskey rocks for a cool drink
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
21
A spice rub in a pretty container that looks as good as it tastes (and smells!)
Spicewalla
Get it at Spicewalla for $9.95.
22
A tiny letter bowl for all their little trinkets
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $9.95.
23
Hand-rolled incense to warm up their space
Luna Sundara
Get it from Luna Sundara for $8.99.
24
A beaded mask holder (like a necklace, but more useful
MeMaskShop on Etsy
Get it from MeMaskShop on Etsy for $5.99.

(The current estimated arrival is Dec. 18-27, unless you choose Priority mail for faster service.)
