Gifts Under $10 That Look Like They Cost More

1
Wireless headphones to keep on rocking
2
A neon palm tree light for island vibes all the time
3
A mini letter board for a message with a meaning
4
A funky ceramic mug that looks like it's from a "studio sale"
5
A handheld frother for lattes at home
6
A marble salt bowl for style and spice
7
A macrame wall hanging for a textile moment
8
Fuzzy slippers for relaxing in style
9
A sleek reusable tumbler for hot drinks on the go
10
A Burt's Bees kit for all-over softness
11
A tortoiseshell hair clip to keep the stays away
12
A leather notebook for journaling
13
A letter trinket bowl for jewelry and keys
14
A personalized beaded name necklace to feel super special
15
A metal moon wall hanging for some celestial art
16
A tiny succulent for a low-maintenance plant
17
A literary-themed cocktail book to open their mind and palate
18
A dark glass candle that looks way fancier than it is
19
A personalized leather keychain, so they'll never lock themselves out again
20
Whiskey rocks for a cool drink
21
A spice rub in a pretty container that looks as good as it tastes (and smells!)
22
A tiny letter bowl for all their little trinkets
23
Hand-rolled incense to warm up their space
24
A beaded mask holder (like a necklace, but more useful
36 Last-Minute Gifts So Good You'll Want To Add Them To Your Wish List Too