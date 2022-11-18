Paid for by Nordstrom

Gifts Under $50 That’ll Bring Joy To The Beauty Lover In Your Life

Luxe beauty products without the luxe price tag. From eyeshadow palettes to manicure kits, there's something at Nordstrom for every beauty lover.
HuffPost's Branded Creative Team

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases or other compensation made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This Bobbi Brown eyeshadow palette features soft, neutral shades that will become the go-to for everyday looks. The beauty lover on your list will love the no-makeup makeup look this must-have provides.

Bobbi Brown Day & Light Eye Shadow Palette
Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Day & Light Eye Shadow Palette

Price: $39

Thanks to this reusable manicure set, getting the perfect nails has never been easier. Pop it on for a non-damaging manicure in seconds. This set is highly customizable, so you can remove, reapply, repaint, or reshape them. The person who’ll receive this gift will love it!

Round Pop-On Reusable Manicure Set
Nordstrom
Round Pop-On Reusable Manicure Set

Price: $20 (available in 11 colors)

There’s no better gift than a luscious pout. The Kylie Cosmetics matte lip kit features a liquid lipstick and lip liner duo that will make any makeup fan squeal with glee. Waterproof, smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and long-lasting, this gem will be anyone’s new BFF.

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Nordstrom
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit

Price: $32 (available in 22 shades)

The hair-obsessed person on your list will thank you for adding this to their gift bag. The Oribe hair care set comes with restorative shampoo and conditioner and a texturizing spray that’ll make all of their hair dreams come true.

Oribe Obsessed Discovery Set
Nordstrom
Oribe Obsessed Discovery Set

Price: $49

Even just a small spritz of perfume can make anyone feel très élégante — including the person you’re gift-shopping for. The Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum spray is a medley of floral scents, lavender and Moroccan orange blossom.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray Fragrance
Nordstrom
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray Fragrance

Price: $30 (available in four sizes)

’Tis the season to throw away old makeup sponges. This three-piece set of beauty blenders is a must-have in every beauty lover’s arsenal. It’s the perfect little gift because you can never have too many of these.

Blend So Fly Makeup Sponge Trio
Nordstrom
Blend So Fly Makeup Sponge Trio

Price: $35

Perfect for the creative makeup fan on your gift list, this 14-shade eyeshadow palette features bright, shimmery colors that can help anyone achieve a dreamy, ethereal look.

Too Femme Ethereal Eyeshadow & Pressed Pigment Palette
Nordstrom
Too Femme Ethereal Eyeshadow & Pressed Pigment Palette

Price: $20.97 (originally $39)

We all know that achieving the perfect look requires having the right tools. This Mac Cosmetics brush set will instantly become any makeup lover’s favorite. Complete with brushes for eyebrows, eyes and cheeks, this set also comes with a travel-size bag.

Brush with Fate Brush Essentials Kit
Nordstrom
Brush with Fate Brush Essentials Kit

Price: $50

Everyone wants their makeup to last throughout the day. That’s why this Laura Mercier loose setting powder will be a delightful surprise in anyone’s gift bag. Fragrance and oil-free, this item is perfect for skin of all types.

Token of Affection Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Nordstrom
Token of Affection Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Price: $13

What could be a better gift than bigger, bolder lashes? This Tweezerman eyelash curler and brush set will be the perfect present for anyone who’s all about the eyes. This set is designed to lift and separate lashes for optimal mascara application.

Stardust Curler & Lash Comb
Nordstrom
Stardust Curler & Lash Comb

Price: $24

Soft, moisturized lips are a must during the winter season. This Sugar lip balm set is a much-appreciated addition to any beauty lover’s gift bag. A pack of three, this kit features flavors of the holidays: sugar, sugar rose and sugar mint rush.

Sugar Color & Care Lip Balm Set
Nordstrom
Sugar Color & Care Lip Balm Set

Price: $25

Ready to shop for the beauty lover on your holiday list? Browse for gifts at Nordstrom, where you can snag luxe items for an affordable price.

This article was paid for by Nordstrom and created by HuffPost’s Branded Creative Team. HuffPost editorial staff did not participate in the creation of this content.

