Personal Shopper is HuffPost’s shopping advice column. We’re here to make life easy when you need recommendations for what to buy in tricky situations, whether you’re making a big or a little investment. Need help? Email us at personalshopper@huffpost.com with your shopping questions. We can’t wait to hear from you!

Dear Personal Shopper,

I have several friends who consider themselves foodies and wine connoisseurs, and I’d love to get them wine-themed gifts that cater to their interests. I have found that it’s really hard to find cool items that aren’t tacky wine glass charms or kitschy openers, they’re just not my style. Any and all tips on finding elegant gifts for wine lovers would be much appreciated!

— Wine Snob

I hear you on this one. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have wine charms rattling around their junk drawer. It’s a very specific aesthetic and they’re not entirely helpful, even when you attempt to use them for their intended purpose.

Whether you’re looking for a unique hostess gift or want to give your pal a wine-adjacent gift that isn’t just another bottle of bubbly, I’ve got you covered. There are plenty of wine accessories, books and other classy, interesting gifts that are much more useful, aesthetically pleasing and can be enjoyed for years to come.

If your friend is a reader, pick up a bit of literature on the subject, whether it be a reference guide for picking out the best wines or the biography of a woman who built a Champagne empire. If you think accessories are the way to go, you can’t go wrong with a portable aerator, a decanter or even the best wine stain remover on the market. There are more options than you might expect!

Snag one of these options and keep them on hand for the next time you need to give a wine-obsessed pal a gift. You can even pick one up in time for Mother’s Day for the wine-loving mom in your life.