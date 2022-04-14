Personal Shopper is HuffPost’s shopping advice column. We’re here to make life easy when you need recommendations for what to buy in tricky situations, whether you’re making a big or a little investment. Need help? Email us at personalshopper@huffpost.com with your shopping questions. We can’t wait to hear from you!
I have several friends who consider themselves foodies and wine connoisseurs, and I’d love to get them wine-themed gifts that cater to their interests. I have found that it’s really hard to find cool items that aren’t tacky wine glass charms or kitschy openers, they’re just not my style. Any and all tips on finding elegant gifts for wine lovers would be much appreciated!
I hear you on this one. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have wine charms rattling around their junk drawer. It’s a very specific aesthetic and they’re not entirely helpful, even when you attempt to use them for their intended purpose.
Whether you’re looking for a unique hostess gift or want to give your pal a wine-adjacent gift that isn’t just another bottle of bubbly, I’ve got you covered. There are plenty of wine accessories, books and other classy, interesting gifts that are much more useful, aesthetically pleasing and can be enjoyed for years to come.
If your friend is a reader, pick up a bit of literature on the subject, whether it be a reference guide for picking out the best wines or the biography of a woman who built a Champagne empire. If you think accessories are the way to go, you can’t go wrong with a portable aerator, a decanter or even the best wine stain remover on the market. There are more options than you might expect!
Snag one of these options and keep them on hand for the next time you need to give a wine-obsessed pal a gift. You can even pick one up in time for Mother’s Day for the wine-loving mom in your life.
An aroma and tasting tool set
Help your pal channel their inner sommelier with this Tasterplace red wine aroma kit. It includes 12 aromas that are commonly found in red wine, along with a booklet that guides the reader on how to train their senses of smell and taste when trying red wine.
A compelling biography
The New York Times bestselling biography "The Widow Clicquot" highlights the life of the young woman who built the Veuve Clicquot Champagne empire. It's a fascinating look at the making of an iconic brand that has stood the test of time and is a quick, scintillating read.
A wine aerator pour spout
Perfect for small spaces that don't exactly have room for a decanter, this Vintorio aerator pourer has a large chamber and air intake system that infuses wine with the optimal amount of oxygen. The rubber stopper is tapered and ribbed to create a leak-free seal, and a notched, ergonomically slanted spout makes for easy drip-less pouring. Simply run it under water for an easy clean.
A beautiful glass wine decanter
Menu's beautiful crystal wine carafe aerates wine in a quick and easy step, making it softer and smoother. It's incredibly simple to use: Just press the top of the decanter onto the bottle and flip it over, allowing the wine to pour into the decanter. You can simply reverse the process when ready to pour leftover wine back into the bottle.
An illustrated wine guide
Written by wine writer Jon Bonné, "The New Wine Rules" explains everything need-to-know about wines, stripped from the artifice and conceit that so-called "experts" have long peddled. It's great for someone who has a newfound appreciation for wine and wants to learn more without doing an intense deep dive.
A set of wine-chilling wands
As much as I love and respect plunking an ice cube into rosé or white wine, a set of chilling wands would be much appreciated by those who don't want to dilute their wine but still need to keep it chilly on a hot day. These chic wands from Williams Sonoma can be used to chill wine quickly and then keep it cool.
The ultimate wine reference guide
Wine aficionados need to get their hands on this award-winning book, "The Oxford Companion to Wine." It's a deeply researched tome that highlights every wine-related topic available, from regions to grape varieties, growers and more throughout history to the present day. It's a must for any serious wine-lover.
A travel wine glass or two
This dishwasher- and microwave-safe travel glass from Porter is as sophisticated as it gets. The silicone sleeve keeps the glass safe while providing a kicky pop of color, whether you pick a terrazzo pattern or solid. The splash-resistant lid makes it perfect for a walk, picnic or outdoor concert season.
A set of luxurious wine stoppers
These FS Objects wine stoppers are polished to a brilliant shine and add a bit of glint and glimmer to an unfinished bottle of wine or Champagne. They include a dome and sphere shape to ensure bottles get a tight seal and look good doing it.
A set of beautiful tinted wine glasses
Upgrade your pal's wine glasses with these lovely lustrous glasses from Anthropologie. Made of handpainted crystalline in the Czech Republic, they're available in four different colors and are as delicate and dreamy as they come.
A roomy wine tote
The CapaBunga multi-pocket canvas market tote is perfect for the person who loves to bring wine and treats to a picnic. It has a sturdy construction, is available in two colors and features six pockets that accommodate anything from wine to water bottles and milk cartons. It's an outdoor wine drinker's dream.
A beautiful Champagne bucket
How gorgeous is this hammered stainless steel Champagne bucket from Williams Sonoma? It matches a wide variety of styles and aesthetics, so you can be sure that the bubbly fanatic in your life will get a lot of use out of it. The durable materials and construction will last a lifetime, and it's perfect for parties, picnics and more.
A super-effective wine stain remover
Wine Away is an aptly named, handy little stain remover that works on both fresh and dry stains without the use of bleach or phosphates. It's a cult-fave product for people who work in the food and wine industry, and even works on coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch and pet accidents. It's a wonder!