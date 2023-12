54 Things Reviewers Say Make The Best Gifts

A shrimp neck pillow

"This pillow changed my life. Birthday for someone you're in love with? Wanna show your teacher you appreciate them? Does your hairdresser give you solid looks for solid prices and you need a Christmas gift for them? Does your neck need support late at night when you are playing scary video games in the dark at 2 a.m. when you should be studying for finals? This shrimp neck pillow was the answer to all those questions. It's so comfortable. It's so fashionable. It's so iconic. No one will ever disrespect you with this on your neck. If you have doubts, take my word for it. This pillow is where it's at." — McHoot "So, I got the for my grandfather as a joke at Christmas. I lived with my grandparents in high school, and he would ask me on a daily basis if I liked shrimp. It's become this ongoing thing with us for the last decade. My grandmother and I talk on the phone everyday, and everyday I hear him telling her to 'ask Gabi if she likes shrimp,' So when I saw this, i thought it was perfect and had to buy it. I wasn't expecting him to actually use it." — Gabrielle White