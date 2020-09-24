Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Welcome Baby Girl: 'She's Already Changed Our World'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially new parents after welcoming their baby daughter over the weekend.

The couple announced the arrival in coordinated social media posts on Wednesday night, revealing adorable first photos of the newborn grasping her mom and dad’s fingers.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” the supermodel mom captioned the black-and-white pic.

Malik, the former One Direction singer, shared a similar photo, adding a sweet message to his daughter in the caption.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he wrote on Instagram. “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Neither Malik nor Hadid revealed their baby’s name.

The parents were immediately flooded with well-wishes from their famous friends, including Hailey Bieber, Gisele Bündchen, Kourtney Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Yara Shahidi, Martha Hunt and Tan France.

“How special. Congratulations! Welcome to the world little angel,” Bündchen commented on Hadid’s post.

“Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys,” Bieber wrote in a separate comment.

“YAY. Congratulations, my love. I’m over the moon for you both!” added “Queer Eye” host France.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid the Met Gala in 2016.

Rumors that the longtime couple was expecting had been making the rounds since April. Multiple outlets reported that Hadid was pregnant before she confirmed the speculation.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” later that month, Hadid addressed the leak.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” she said.

Hadid said being pregnant during the coronavirus lockdown was a “nice silver lining,” as she had been able to stay close to friends and family and “really experience it day by day.”

During the pregnancy, the couple split their time between their New York City apartment and the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania. Along the way, they gave fans a few small peeks into their journey, with Hadid posing for a stunning maternity photo shoot in July.

“Growin’ an angel,” Hadid captioned one snaps showing her holding her stomach. She added later in an Instagram story that she “can’t wait to meet” her baby.