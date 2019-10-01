Gigi Hadid Faces Off With Woman Who Crashed Chanel Runway

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Gigi Hadid approaches the woman during the finale and escorts her off the catwalk.

Gigi Hadid is officially a member of the fashion police.

The model showed off her bouncing skills at Chanel’s spring/summer 2020 show on Tuesday after a woman decided to crash the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

The woman, clad in a black and white tweed jacket with a matching skirt that looked like Chanel, hopped onto the runway during the fashion house’s finale.

Women’s Wear Daily editor Booth Moore captured video footage of the prankster awkwardly jumping onto the stage and walking the rest of the catwalk.

Tyler McCall, editor-in-chief of fashionista.com, filmed Hadid speaking to the runway crasher and escorting her off the stage by hand after security guards failed to spot the prankster because she blended in so well.

“Omg a woman literally just CRASHED the Chanel finale and @gigihadid just bounced her off stage, what an iconic moment,” McCall tweeted.

Omg a woman literally just CRASHED the Chanel finale and @gigihadid just bounced her off stage, what an iconic moment pic.twitter.com/Rsk3dJkwKJ — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) October 1, 2019

Social media loved the way Hadid took control of the bizarre situation:

gigi hadid was the best guard of the chanel show. pic.twitter.com/o3HcJmk1Ry — vitor (@bellxhadids) October 1, 2019

Gigi Hadid confronted a woman who crashed Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week... She was about to beat that woman ass on behalf of Chanel. Hadid I think I love youpic.twitter.com/HbJpTzOgNf — ℳ (@nightlyblossom) October 1, 2019

The woman was later identified by WWD as Marie Benoliel, a YouTube prankster who goes by Marie S’Infiltre. Benoliel also crashed the Etam show that took place last week.

She identified herself on WWD’s Instagram post about the Chanel crasher by writing “That’s me” alongside a heart emoji and a middle finger emoji.

See more photos of Hadid and Benoliel’s tense standoff below:

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Hadid walks toward the spectator to escort her off the runway.

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images The woman appears to try to walk past Hadid.

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Crashing the runway AND posing on it.