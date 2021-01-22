Gigi Hadid Dropped Her Daughter’s Name So Subtly You Might’ve Missed It

Though Hadid and Malik haven’t yet (and might not ever) post a photo of their child’s face, the supermodel has regularly given fans updates on motherhood through her social media accounts.

In November, the 25-year-old wrote that she was experiencing “A whole new kind of busy & tired,” and later shared pics of moments like Khai’s first experience with snow.

In a post dedicated to Malik’s birthday, Hadid thanked her “Team No Sleep” partner for making her “a mamma to the best girl ever.”