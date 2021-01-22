Gigi Hadid Dropped Her Daughter’s Name So Subtly You Might’ve Missed It

Celebrity baby reveals can command magazine covers, while baby name announcements (especially from the likes of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian) can inspire breaking news alerts.
But new parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seemingly wanted to avoid some of the flash and decided to go a different route after welcoming their first child in September.
After announcing their daughter’s arrival with coordinated social media posts, the two kept her face hidden in pictures and decided not to publicly share her name.
Until Thursday, that is, when Hadid simply updated her Instagram bio to read “khai’s mom” underneath her name:
The update set social media abuzz and instantly became a trending topic on Twitter as theories and past hints about the name materialized.
Hadid and Malik didn’t elaborate any further on their name choice, but some pointed out that the moniker might have ties to the model’s late grandmother, Khairia Daher Hadid.
Bella Hadid’s middle name is Khair, which was also reportedly inspired by her grandmother. Gigi once used Bella’s middle name as a name for one of her lipsticks in a limited edition Gigi Hadid x Maybelline collection.
Though Hadid and Malik haven’t yet (and might not ever) post a photo of their child’s face, the supermodel has regularly given fans updates on motherhood through her social media accounts.
In November, the 25-year-old wrote that she was experiencing “A whole new kind of busy & tired,” and later shared pics of moments like Khai’s first experience with snow.
In a post dedicated to Malik’s birthday, Hadid thanked her “Team No Sleep” partner for making her “a mamma to the best girl ever.”
Malik gushed about his daughter’s impact on his life in a post announcing her arrival back in September.
“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” he wrote. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”