Israel's Instagram Lashes Out At Gigi Hadid For Pro-Palestinian Post

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The State of Israel accused model Gigi Hadid of “turning a blind eye” to Jewish suffering on social media Sunday.

Israel used its official Instagram account to denounce Hadid, who has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian liberation and whose father, Mohamed Hadid, was forced from the region during the 1947–49 Palestine War.

Advertisement

“There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians,” read a post Hadid shared to her Instagram story.

“Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas,” the post continued, referring to the Palestinian militant group that killed 1,300 people in an unanticipated attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

In response to Hadid’s post, Israel’s social media account defended its right to retaliate with attacks on the Gaza Strip, while reducing the model’s criticism of the government to an endorsement of Hamas.

Contrary to the government Instagram’s claims, Hadid addressed the plight of Israeli civilians in a statement about the conflict last Tuesday. via Associated Press

Advertisement

“There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis,” Israel’s Instagram posted. “Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.”

Laying into Hadid in yet another story post, the account asked, “Have you been sleeping this past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand.”

Israel used its official Instagram to slam model Gigi Hadid over her support of Palestine on Sunday. State Of Israel/Instagram

Israel’s Instagram followed up with a gory photo claiming to show the aftermath of the murder of an Israeli infant. The authenticity of the photo, which was also shared on Israel’s X account, has yet to be verified.

Contrary to the government Instagram’s claims, Hadid addressed the plight of Israeli civilians in a statement about the conflict last Tuesday.

Advertisement

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily,” she wrote.