Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence On Israel-Hamas War

Gigi Hadid has issued a statement on the war that erupted over the weekend after Hamas launched a brutal surprise incursion into Israel from Gaza.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict ― too many of which are children,” the supermodel, whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

Hadid, an outspoken supporter of the movement and Palestinian rights, added, “The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.”

Her sister, Bella Hadid, who is also vocal about the cause, has not yet spoken about the latest conflict.

Early Saturday morning, members of the Hamas militant group that controls the Gaza Strip broke through the border with Israel, killing hundreds of soldiers and civilians and taking scores of hostages.

Israel retaliated with force, declaring war, bombarding Gaza with relentless airstrikes, and leaving Gazan civilians nowhere to turn.