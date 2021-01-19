Gigi Hadid Found Out She Was Pregnant In The Most On-Brand Way

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik managed to keep a lid on most of the details surrounding her recent pregnancy and the birth of their first child (despite an early family slip-up).

But in a Monday post on Instagram, the supermodel revealed a little more about when she found out she was expecting, and it was very on brand for the fashion darling.

“A year ago, today @jacquemus!” the 25-year-old captioned a series of photos and a video of her iconic hair flip from the Jacquemus show in Paris last January. “My baby girl [peanut emoji] was in there.”

The model added on Twitter that she knew she was pregnant before the Jacquemus show, and actually found out she was expecting the day before the Tom Ford show.

“I was so nauseous backstage,” Hadid said. “But I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show. Bless.”

A fan followed up with a question about Hadid’s pregnancy cravings and favorite snacks, which the model said “went [in] waves.”

“Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese, triple chunk brownies for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol ... and Z’s ribs w fries,” she tweeted. “Random.”

“Also arugula salads !!!” Hadid added. “But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese (except for in London, Taylor gave me bagels).”

She added that “Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember.”

Hadid officially confirmed during an April appearance on “The Tonight Show” that she and Malik were expecting their first child, finally putting rumors to rest.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” the model told host Jimmy Fallon.

The couple later announced their daughter’s arrival in September with coordinated Instagram posts.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Hadid wrote at the time, while Malik added that “to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

The couple has yet to share a photo of their child’s face or reveal her name, though Hadid did sweetly wish “Zaddy” a happy birthday last week.

“Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba,” she wrote. “So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever ☺️ Wish you the best every single day.”