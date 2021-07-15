Here's The Model Who Replaced Chrissy Teigen On Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever'

Gigi Hadid was chosen to replace Chrissy Teigen as the narrator/inner voice of a character in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.”

Last month, a spokesperson for the show told Entertainment Weekly in a statement that Teigen had “decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season” after the model and cookbook author had been embroiled in a bullying controversy stemming from her behavior on Twitter.

The second season of the show, by executive producer Mindy Kaling, dropped on Thursday and featured Hadid as the inner voice of Paxton, played by Darren Barnet. Notably, the show’s main character ― Indian American teenager Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ― has been narrated by tennis great John McEnroe while Andy Samberg is the inner voice of Ben, played by Jaren Lewison.

“When scientists declare your face to be perfectly symmetrical, that’s all everyone thinks you have to offer the world. But we’ve got brains, too, and feelings and ― Paxton, dude, put a shirt on! I’m trying to make a point here,” says Hadid-as-Paxton at one point in the show.

Of the experience, Hadid tweeted on Thursday that she “had the best time getting to narrate a new episode” and implored fans to watch.

All 10 episodes of Season 2 of “Never Have I Ever” are streaming on Netflix now.