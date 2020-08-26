Gigi Hadid Shares Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot: 'Cherishing This Time'

Gigi Hadid just dropped some sweetness onto our timelines, revealing a series of gorgeous pregnancy photographs of herself on Instagram.
The model shared the snapshots on Wednesday, unveiling her belly to the world and writing in her Instagram Story that she “can’t wait to meet” her baby.
“Growin’ an angel,” she wrote on the caption of one image where she’s seated and holding her stomach.
The ethereal black and white-and-images appear to be the work of photography duo Luigi and Iango, stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and makeup artist Erin Parsons, all of whom Hadid thanked in the caption of one image.
“Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends,” she wrote before tagging each of the members of her photoshoot team.
Fans raved about the images as soon as they were posted:
The 25-year-old revealed in April that she and singer Zayn Malik were having a baby amid rumors that she was expecting.
In a call to Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show,” she addressed the news leaking. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” she said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hadid has been isolating with Malik on her family’s farm in Pennsylvania. She’s been updating fans on Instagram about her time there ― particularly what she’s been eating. In one post, she shared snapshots of cinnamon rolls, sushi, strawberries, bell peppers, and a Caprese salad.
Hadid and Malik have since made their way back to their home in New York City and were photographed arriving last week.