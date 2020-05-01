Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Cravings Explain Her Breakfast-Themed Birthday Cake

Gigi Hadid confirmed she’s expecting her first child with Zayn Malik on Thursday, and also gave a little insight into what she’s been craving.

The model, who turned 25 on April 23, revealed during a video call on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that her pregnancy cravings also doubled as the inspiration for her birthday cake.

“In the morning, my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels,” the model told Fallon. “I eat an everything bagel a day and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel.”

Hadid, who is currently isolating with her family at their farm in Pennsylvania, said that her “breakfast” birthday party ― one of two parties that day ― got even better when she found out who made her cake.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade,” Hadid wrote on Instagram last week, alongside photos of the cake and her tearful smile.

“I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true,” she added.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid gushed over the “Cake Boss” during her call with Fallon, saying she was “his biggest fan.”

“I don’t know if it was like, my hormones right now ... or just quarantine emotional-ness,” the model said. “But I cried every five minutes for like an hour every time I thought [that] Buddy made my cake. I was just so honored that he would make me a cake during quarantine.”

Hadid’s appearance was the first time she publicly confirmed that she is expecting her first child.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she told Fallon, who congratulated the happy couple. The 25-year-old is reportedly due in September.