LOADING ERROR LOADING

Gigi Hadid is shutting down rumors that she’s not happy about Taylor Swift’s new romance.

On Monday, the supermodel took to Instagram to address her pal’s involvement with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after a post by PerezHilton.com alleged that Hadid disagreed with Swift’s “handling” of the relationship.

“I’m a couple days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week w Selena?” she wrote in the post’s comments section, seemingly nodding to a Page Six report claiming that Selena Gomez was “concerned” about Swift “moving too fast” with the NFL star.

Advertisement

Hadid added: “Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Her comments come after an unnamed source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Hadid hadn’t attended any of Kelce’s games “because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him].”

“She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” the source told Us Weekly.

Romance rumors about Taylor Swift (left) and Travis Kelce kicked off earlier this year. Gotham via Getty Images

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has been the center of the internet’s attention since September, when a report claimed that the two had been “quietly hanging out” in recent weeks.

After the Grammy winner watched a Chiefs game beside Kelce’s mom, social media users went on a massive meme spree over the the rumored “Traylor” pairing.

Advertisement

Since then, the singer and athlete have hard-launched their relationship with some steamy PDA at a stop in Argentina for Swift’s Eras Tour.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t stop gushing over the display of affection when Swift ran up to kiss Kelce after her Saturday show.

travis kelce really went from wanting to meet taylor after the show to give her friendship bracelet to taylor swift running directly to him after her show and giving him the most passionate kisses. IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/A4A2Ti2uwN — Io✨ (@wildcatmorana) November 12, 2023

me watching that video of taylor and travis kiss after the show pic.twitter.com/5HzOrVpAMa — jordz (@jordanhtf) November 12, 2023

the way taylor melted into travis’ arms and kissed him in public? THIS IS MY ROMAN EMPIRE😭 pic.twitter.com/EPb93Orb71 — Ron (@midnightstrack2) November 12, 2023

Advertisement

Social media users further lost their minds over Swift referencing Kelce in a song during the Buenos Aires performance, changing the lyrics of “Karma” to mention a “guy on the Chiefs.”

Last month, an unnamed source told People that the pair’s relationship was becoming “more serious.”