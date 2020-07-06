Gigi Hadid Denies Claim That She's Trying To 'Disguise' Her Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid is “proud” to be pregnant and she’s shutting down any claims to the contrary.

The model took to Twitter over the weekend to correct a British Vogue headline that suggested that the 25-year-old was trying to “disguise” her pregnancy.

The article was based on a recent Instagram Live Hadid participated in, in which she responded to someone who asked her, “How do you not have a tummy?”

“This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion,” Hadid reportedly answered. “From the side it’s a different story!”

But once British Vogue made the article about the supermodel’s jumpsuit as a “genius disguise” for her pregnancy, the mom-to-be corrected the outlet on Twitter.

“Disguise .... ?” she questioned in the replies to the tweet. “I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

“For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones,” she wrote.

.@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy. https://t.co/e2JAYAr2cm — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 5, 2020

Disguise ....? 🤨 I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 5, 2020

For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 5, 2020

The model, 25, confirmed in April that she is expecting her first child with her on-and-off again love, Zayn Malik, 27.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” Hadid said, announcing the news on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” at the time. The model is isolating with her family on their farm in Pennsylvania and called the experience a “silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day.” Hadid is reportedly due in September.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!