Gigi Hadid Slams 'Petty' People For Criticizing Her Outfit While Running Errands

Gigi Hadid doesn’t need your approval for anything she does or wears, thank you very much.

The supermodel clapped back at someone on Tuesday who felt that the 24-year-old had lost her sense of style when it comes to her outerwear.

“She’s such a natural beauty... idk what happened to her iconic street style tho,” the person wrote in a since-deleted tweet. Hadid fired back in a series of tweets (some of which she has also deleted) and slammed the critic for “petty complaining.”

“U guys need to calm tf down sometimes. It’s called stepping out to do one errand- not dressing for your approval,” she wrote. “Your unrealistic expectations ... about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently.”

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Hadid at the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on Nov. 6 in New York City.

She also responded to tweets from the same Twitter user relating to the way other people dress.

“Not just talking about this specific comment. U all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don’t. It’s about choice. I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe ... Over the snarky comments,” Hadid added.

Ultimately, the only person who needs to approve of Hadid’s outfit choices are herself ― and no amount of criticism can change that.

“I like what I wear and wear it for that reason. It’s not about a stylist, it’s how I’m choosing to express myself,” the model said before signing off. “Your opinion isn’t going to change that. Those of you who feel this way should focus your energy on praising those whose style u love. Peace.”

The model responded to “negative” and “mean” fans earlier this year after people on social media criticized her looks in a photo she took with a fan.

The 24-year-old was posing for a shoot, but some people didn’t like how she was styled.

“Out of context and styling from the shoot, and after wrapping shooting in the sun for 12 hours in a wig, this look wasn’t my best moment to take a pic w fans,” Hadid tweeted in March. “Had that in mind when I decided to still be open and kind to your family.”

Though it appears that the person who posted the tweet wasn’t making comments about Hadid’s appearance ― like others in the tweet thread ― the model still slammed the original commentator.

She added, “It bums me out that there’s people like you who function on an intelligence level that would look beyond the nice experience I had with your sweet fam & turn that into such a negative and mean train of thought.....!”