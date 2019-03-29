Gigi Hadid doesn’t have any time for negativity, especially after doing something nice.
The supermodel called out a seemingly ungrateful fan on Twitter Wednesday after she stopped to pose for a picture with a member of the fan’s family.
After the person posted the photo on Twitter, people commented on Hadid’s looks and said things like “Gigi’s worst look yikes” and “why does she look like that.”
Hadid ended up responding to the thread in question and calling out her Twitter critics.
“Woww ... this thread .. Out of context and styling from the shoot, and after wrapping shooting in the sun for 12 hours in a wig, this look wasn’t my best moment to take a pic w fans,” Hadid tweeted. “Had that in mind when I decided to still be open and kind to your family, noor.”
The model added, “It bums me out that there’s people like you who function on an intelligence level that would look beyond the nice experience I had with your sweet fam & turn that into such a negative and mean train of thought.....! your tweets don’t make me ugly gurrl, they make u –”
Though the fan insisted she hadn’t said anything wrong, the damage was already done.
Hadid often uses Twitter to respond to critics. She’s called out people for claiming her then-relationship with Zayn Malik was fake and also used the medium to hit back at body-shamers.