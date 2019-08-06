Gigi Hadid Goes On Back-To-Back Dates With 'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron

If you play it right, losing on a reality TV show can mean winning in real life (see: Jennifer Hudson, Katherine McPhee and — shudder — Omarosa), and so the story goes for “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron.

The 26-year-old model and general contractor was the runner-up on the most recent season of the “Bachelorette,” which found him competing for beauty queen Hannah Brown’s heart ― only to have his broken in the final episode when she accepted the proposal of another suitor, Jed Wyatt.

And as fans know, that didn’t exactly go so well: Their engagement ended after reports surfaced about Wyatt’s failure to break up with the woman he was dating when he went on the show. Cameron look positively princely by comparison — so much so that even supermodel Gigi Hadid took notice.

After following each other on Instagram ― a key step in any modern courtship ― the maybe couple have been spotted on two back-to-back date nights in New York City.

They were first seen grabbing dinner and drinks at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House on Sunday night before heading back to the model’s apartment.

Speculated photo of Tyler Cameron with Gigi Hadid vs. IG story of Tyler posted by his friend Matt = SAME OUTFIT. 😳#TheBachelorette #TylerC #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/nj8bJfAt9u — Gillian (@bygillianclaire) August 5, 2019

Cameron and Hadid then reportedly went bowling together the following night at Frames Bowling Lounge, where they continued to fuel speculation of a brewing romance.

“Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler. They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well,” an unnamed source told E! News. “It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation.”

The source added, “They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other.”

John Fleenor via Getty Images Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron on "The Bachelorette."

But to make matters even more complicated, it might not be completely over for Cameron and his “Bachelorette” Brown, as she famously asked him out for a drink during live season finale last week, following her broken engagement.

He was then photographed leaving Brown’s apartment in Los Angeles on Friday morning after reportedly spending the night, giving fans hope that these two might get a happy ending after all.

“Tyler got to Hannah’s place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in,” a source told E! News. “He spent the night with her and left this morning after 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together.”

But Brown doesn’t seem to bothered by Cameron and Hadid spending time together, telling “Entertainment Tonight”: “I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open.”

Meanwhile, Hadid’s last relationship was with singer and former One Direction boy bander Zayn Malik. The two split in January after dating on and off since 2015.