Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Split Amid Allegation He Struck Hadid's Mom

Malik “adamantly” denied any physical violence, but declined to elaborate “for the sake of my daughter,” he told TMZ. He urged Yolanda Hadid to “move towards healing these family matters in private.”

Advertisement

The former One Direction star appeared to address the matter further on Twitter, writing that he was trying to keep the peace to “co-parent” the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Khai.

“I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Malik wrote.

TMZ, citing unidentified sources, reported that the couple actually broke up more than a month ago. The alleged mom assault occurred last week. Yolanda Hadid was considering filing a police report, according to the outlet.

For her part, Gigi Hadid “is solely focused on the best for Khai” and asked for privacy, her rep told E! News.

Advertisement