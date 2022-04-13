Gilbert Gottfried Cleverly Supported Chris Rock In Final Instagram

The late comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who wasn’t afraid to make his voice heard, used it to defend fellow comic Chris Rock in a final Instagram post before he died. (See it below.)

The “Aladdin” star’s death at age 67 was announced Tuesday by his family “after a long illness” later specified as a heart abnormality.

Like the rest of the world, Gottfried watched Rock take a slap at the Oscars last month from Will Smith, who was offended at Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

The day after, Gottfried put his feelings into a one-liner.

Posting a sweet pic showing him and Rock, Gottfried wrote: “Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?”

Nothing like a zinger to make a point.

Some of Gottfried’s comedy colleagues also saw a serious aspect to Smith’s assault, for which he was later banned from the Oscars for 10 years.

Kathy Griffin and Patton Oswalt suggested that Smith’s action could encourage audience members to attack comics simply for telling jokes they find offensive.

It just so happens that one of Gottfried’s most famous routines packed plenty to offend ― and it was damn funny.

RIP, Gilbert.

