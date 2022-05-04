Gilbert Gottfried's Final Video Shows Him Hours Before Being Rushed To Hospital

Comedy icon Gilbert Gottfried’s final podcast episode was released on Monday, the second part of an interview with “And Just Like That…” actor Brenda Vaccaro.

As part of the release, Gottfried’s official Twitter feed shared a clip of him doing his James Mason impression ― a staple of his show ― as Vaccaro laughed.

Gottfried was rushed to the hospital just hours later and died last month at the age of 67:

Last video of Gilbert’s last recording of “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast”. Doing his James Mason impression with guest Brenda Vaccaro. A few hours later he would be rushed to the hospital. @SiriusXMComedy @Franksantopadre pic.twitter.com/CtHo3qFOUW — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) May 4, 2022

Advertisement

The full interview with Vaccaro and the entire 8-year back catalogue of his “Amazing Colossal Podcast” is available via most podcast subscription feeds as well as on his website.

Gottfried’s family has asked fans wishing to remember him to make donations to fund research of myotonic dystrophy type two, the disease that ultimately killed the comic: