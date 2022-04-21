Gilbert Gottfried Gets Last Laugh On Hitler, Even In Death

Even in death, comedy icon Gilbert Gottfried is getting the last laugh.
Magician Penn Jillette, a longtime friend, shared a joke Gottfried liked to make on April 20, the birthday of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler:
Gottfried, who died last week at the age of 67, made some version of the joke most years for more than a decade, and often used Hitler as a fodder in his act and online:
Gottfried’s family used his Twitter page to ask fans wishing to remember him to make donations that will help fund research on myotonic dystrophy type two, the condition that ultimately claimed his life: