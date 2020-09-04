You Haven't Lived Until You Heard Gilbert Gottfried Recite 'WAP'

“There’s a certain je ne sais quoi to the way he tackles each new line, enunciating ‘put this pussy right in your face, swipe your nose like a credit card’ with an intensity that makes you feel like your speakers should be boxed up and deposited at a nuclear waste facility.

“By the time he yells out, ‘spit in my mouth!’ and ’make it cream!’ it’s hard to tell if your eyes are filled with tears because it’s so goddamned funny or because you’ve been overwhelmed by facing up against some ineffable perversity that words struggle to define.”