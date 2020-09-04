You Haven't Lived Until You Heard Gilbert Gottfried Recite 'WAP'

When people think of great interpretive singers, the name of Gilbert Gottfried doesn’t spring to mind.
That could change, though, now that the gravel-voiced comedian has recorded his own take on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s sexy summer smash “WAP.”
And, yes, it sounds even nastier than the original (if that’s possible).
Gottfried recorded his, uh, unique(?) take on “WAP” during a guest spot on Sirius XM’s Volume, and he takes no prisoners right from the beginning when he shouts, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah! Yeah, you fucking with some wet ass pussy!”
Reid McCarter of the A.V. Club explained the unique appeal of Gottfried’s semi-shouted version of “WAP” as well as anyone could:
“There’s a certain je ne sais quoi to the way he tackles each new line, enunciating ‘put this pussy right in your face, swipe your nose like a credit card’ with an intensity that makes you feel like your speakers should be boxed up and deposited at a nuclear waste facility.
“By the time he yells out, ‘spit in my mouth!’ and ’make it cream!’ it’s hard to tell if your eyes are filled with tears because it’s so goddamned funny or because you’ve been overwhelmed by facing up against some ineffable perversity that words struggle to define.”
Yes, we know, nothing matters without the video. And, yes, it is very, very, very NSFW.