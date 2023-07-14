A man suspected in the serial killings of women on Gilgo Beach on Long Island’s South Shore was charged with murder on Friday.

Rex Heuermann via Suffolk County District Attorney Suffolks County District Attorney

According to court documents obtained by HuffPost, Rex Heuermann, 59, a married architect who lives on Long Island, New York, was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder on Friday.

He has been charged in connection with the killings of three of the four women who were found dead between 2009 and 2010 and known as the “Gilgo Four”: Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Melissa Barthelemy, 24. He was not charged with the death of the fourth woman, Maureen Brainard Barnes, 25, but authorities said he remains a suspect in her killing.

Investigators were able to link Heuermann to the killings after reviewing cellphone data that revealed he had used burner phones to arrange meetings with three of the women, prosecutors said. Authorities also revealed alleged details of his online history, including searches for “sadistic materials” and photos of the victims and their families.