Gillian Anderson Is Anti-Bra Now: 'I Don't Care If My Breasts Reach My Belly Button'

Gillian Anderson has freed herself from the cumbersome, red-mark-inducing confinement of bras.
The 52-year-old “The Crown” star opened up about allowing her breasts to breathe during a Q&A with fans on Instagram Live Tuesday.
“I’m so lazy. And I don’t wear a bra anymore. I can’t wear a bra. I can’t, no. I can’t,” the “Sex Education” actor said when asked about her go-to lockdown outfit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m sorry, but I don’t care if … my breasts reach my belly button. I’m not wearing a bra anymore. It’s just too fucking uncomfortable,” she said.
As for her clothing of choice, Anderson said she would wear “comfortable” black track pants and a black hoodie “every day” if she could. “[It’s] probably the same as my go-to out-of-lockdown outfit,” the actor added. “I’m so lazy.”
And although many fans on Twitter celebrated Anderson’s aversion to underwire, some complained that they’d never have that luxury.
Their responses are fair, but if Anderson is going to advocate for a bra-free lifestyle thanks to the comfiness it provided her during lockdown, could she also champion sweatpants and coffee-stained T-shirts? Just asking for a friend.