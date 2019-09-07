People Are Torn Over Gillian Anderson Playing Margaret Thatcher In 'The Crown'

Netflix has confirmed after months of rumors that Gillian Anderson will be playing deeply controversial British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of “The Crown.”

“I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman,” the “X-Files” actor said in a statement that the show tweeted﻿. “Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.”

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

The casting ― along with Anderson’s remarks about the Conservative politician known for her right-wing policies ― immediately sparked heated discussion on social media.

Some were simply excited to see Anderson cast in such a meaty role in the acclaimed royal drama.

Best casting decision!! So keen to see her as Thatcher! 👏🏼👏🏼 — Alexandra Rando (@_alexandrarando) September 7, 2019

I think she'll be a brilliant villain! I understand her excitement; snagging this role is huge! — Teresa Rothaar (@trothaar) September 7, 2019

Shut your face. I am literally over the moon. — Martin Gibbins (@MartinGooner72) September 7, 2019

Some criticized Anderson for her comment about “falling in love” with the Iron Lady, whose policies many condemned as having undermined the U.K.’s working class. Others defended Anderson, pointing out that actors often find ways to identify with their characters.

So Gillian Anderson is "falling in love with the icon"



Just Jesus Christ.



Thatcher was a monster and war criminal who supported death squads in Northern Ireland, pandered to racism, and systematically persecuted the poor and working class of the UK. pic.twitter.com/75a5srMO3m — Pádraic Mac an Bháird (@UhThisIsPatrick) September 7, 2019

“Falling in love with the icon.” Thatcher was far from an icon, she was an absolute disgrace and her treatment of Scotland shows that. https://t.co/kxPRaPIjwX — Rhegan (@rhegansharp) September 7, 2019

Gillian Anderson says about playing the role of Margaret Thatcher, "falling in love with the icon" I always thought Anderson was a feminist. I don't think she knows what Thatcher stood for, I don't think she gets it at all. pic.twitter.com/WVVuM21x9T — Freddy Krueger's Nan (@krueger_nan) September 7, 2019

To all those outraged by her statement - she's an actress playing a part which means she has to see the character in way many of us would find awful — 🌈 Steve 🚀 (@loonyboyx) September 7, 2019

And still others simply observed that Anderson in the polarizing role would likely leave many viewers with, well, confusing feelings...

Very much looking forward to being able to use the line "I haven't felt this sexually conflicted since they cast Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown". — Róisín Caird (@roisincaird) September 7, 2019

DON’T MAKE ME FANCY THATCHER https://t.co/4Smek9sZDE — Mitch Benn 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) September 7, 2019

So many conflicting emotions https://t.co/tJJPdoejG2 — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) September 7, 2019

You’re about to have an uncomfortable crush on Margaret Thatcher. — Tyler King (@TylerAKing) September 7, 2019