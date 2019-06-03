When Fox News host Chris Wallace interrupted Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) during a Sunday night town hall, the presidential hopeful kept her cool with a sharp retort.

Wallace asked Gillibrand during the town hall in Dubuque, Iowa, to explain her December 2018 tweet that said: “Our future is: Female, Intersectional. Powered by our belief in one another. And we’re just getting started.”

“We want women to have a seat at the table,” Gillibrand explained.

Wallace quickly interjected: “What about men?”

“They’re already there ― do you not know?” Gillibrand fired back with a laugh. “It’s not meant to be exclusionary, it’s meant to be inclusionary.”

The audience responded with applause and laughter.

“What we’ve created, unfortunately, is a false choice and a false narrative,” Gillibrand said of the network’s abortion coverage. “Chris, I want to talk about the role Fox News plays in this, because it’s a problem. I can tell you before President Trump gave his State of the Union, Fox News talked about infanticide. Infanticide doesn’t exist.”

An annoyed Wallace quickly cut her off, saying that Fox had invited her to the town hall and attacking the network was “not very polite.”

Gillbrand said she would address her concerns politely and continued, telling the audience that abortion is “a human right, it’s about having bodily autonomy, it’s about being able to control your physical self.”

“So let women make these most personal decisions,” she said.