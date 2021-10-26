TikToker Imagines Which ‘Gilmore Girls’ Characters Would Get Vaccinated

Sure, we’re all a bit “Oy, with the poodles already!” when it comes to the issue of COVID-19 vaccines. But a Los Angeles-based writer has found a fun way to approach the subject on TikTok — and it involves “Gilmore Girls.”

Jenn Ficarra, 30, has created a few videos on the platform that explore whether certain characters on the beloved series would get their shots.

Ficarra’s first TikTok delves into most of the show’s main characters, including Lorelai (Lauren Graham), Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Luke (Scott Patterson). It also explores a few popular supporting characters like Tristin (Chad Michael Murray), Lane (Keiko Agena) and Kirk (Sean Gunn).

Cast members Liza Weil, Danny Strong, Sean Gunn, Kelly Bishop, Yanic Truesdale, Scott Patterson, Tanc Sade, Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Matt Czuchry and Keiko Agena attend the premiere of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" in 2016. Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

“Lorelai mostly did it for the bit,” Ficarra says in her video. “She really wanted to be able to say she was ‘Team Pfizer.’”

However, she now says she felt like she “messed up” her initial assessment of Stars Hollow’s foremost pop culture aficionado.

“Lorelai is a Pfizer gal, but in reality she’d hold out for Moderna for the Dolly [Parton] connection,” Ficarra told HuffPost.

Ficarra also admitted she loved thinking about the vaccination status of Tristin ― a somewhat polarizing figure in the Gilmore-verse, since he was an elitist bully who picked on Rory in high school because he had a crush on her.

“I’ve always loved Tristin and really wanted to do him justice,” Ficarra said. “And figured this video was a good opportunity to imagine a ‘what if’ for him.”

We’re not going to spoil Ficarra’s appraisal of Kirk... but let’s just say it’s pretty true to character.

After the success of her first “Gilmore Girls” vaccination TikTok, Ficarra posted two more videos on the same theme, bringing in even more characters from the show’s vast cast.

“I loved diving into Miss Patty, Kirk, Brian and Babette for sure,” she told HuffPost.

Ficarra said that while some commenters have accused her of missing the mark with a few characters, like Milo Ventimiglia’s Jess, she believes she “got most of them right.”

Well, except maybe for curmudgeonly diner owner Luke.

“The gruff, loner part of Luke led me to believe he’d maybe be distrusting of the vaccine,” Ficarra told HuffPost. “But, in thinking about him in his full capacity, ultimately, he would get vaccinated and just keep his business to himself and not shout about it, which absolutely would drive [Michael Winters’ character] Taylor crazy.”

For the record, Luke would have made the right call, since the COVID vaccines are safe, effective and recommended.

Ficarra acknowledged that some people may watch her “Gilmore Girls” TikToks “and think ‘who cares?’” But she also sees a bigger reason to put out her playful content.