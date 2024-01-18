‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Scott Patterson Shares New Relationship Update Between Luke And Lorelai

It’s a happy new year indeed for the fictional townsfolk of Stars Hollow from “Gilmore Girls.”
While the beloved series hasn’t formally returned to television, Scott Patterson shared an update Tuesday about his character Luke Danes — who was last seen marrying Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) in the final moments of the show’s four-part Netflix revival in 2016.
“They’ve got a couple of kids now,” he told Elite Daily. “That’s the big surprise.”
The Amy Sherman-Palladino series premiered in 2000 and has developed a cult following worthy of imaginary updates ever since. Patterson thus graciously shared even more about the fictional hamlet of Stars Hollow and its eccentric gaggle of characters.
His bad-boy nephew Jess Mariano, as portrayed by Milo Ventimiglia, has apparently “opened a Stars Hollow gym.” Fans might remember Jess as the former love interest of Lorelai’s daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) — who revealed her pregnancy in the 2016 revival.
“Rory’s back, and she’s running the Stars Hollow Gazette. It’s actually getting some national audience share,” Patterson told Elite Daily about his hardworking daughter-in-law, whose local coverage purportedly regards the local gym and “old people having kids.”
While Luke and Lorelai “don’t regret” having children “even in their old age,” Babette Dell (Sally Struthers) has “gone on a national comedy tour” to become “the biggest star in the world” — and been replaced as the town gossip by Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy).
The mother-daughter comedy-drama debuted on The WB and became a flagship series for the network, saw its final season in 2007 moved to The CW. Its renewed popularity on Netflix led the streamer to finance its polarizing reboot.
Fortunately for desperate fans, Patterson told Elite Daily there’s “a big surprise coming.”
The actor curiously surprised visitors perusing the Stars Hollow set Monday during a Warner Bros. Studio Tour — and wrote in an Instagram post: “More details coming soon!!” While it’s unclear if “Gilmore Girls” will return, Sherman-Palladino’s calendar looks open.
After all, her award-winning Prime Video show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” recently concluded.