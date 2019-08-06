FBI Opens Domestic Terrorism Investigation Into Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in Gilroy, California, which left three people dead and more than a dozen injured last month, officials announced Tuesday.

John Bennett, the FBI’s agent in charge in San Francisco, said the agency took over the case from the Gilroy Police Department to launch a “full, predicated FBI investigation” after discovering the potential existence of an ideological motive.

“We have not made a final investigative conclusion into the motive of the shooter. However, we have uncovered evidence ... that the shooter was exploring violent ideologies,” Bennett said Monday during a news conference.

Bennett said the shooter, 19-year-old Santino William Legan, had a “target list” that included “religious institutions, federal buildings, courthouses, political organizations from both major political parties, and the Gilroy Garlic Festival.”

“We have seen a fractured ideology,” he said. “The shooter appeared to have an interest in varying, competing violent ideologies.”

A spokeswoman for the FBI declined to provide additional details about the groups targeted by the shooter in an effort to “protect their privacy and safety.”

Officials say they believe Santino cut through a fence to gain access to the food festival on July 28 before opening fire on attendees, killing two children ― a 6-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl ― as well as a man in his 20s. Police officers fatally shot the gunman within minutes.

The shooter’s family said in a statement Tuesday that they are “deeply shocked and horrified” by his actions and denounced the “hateful thoughts and ideologies” that inspired the shooting.

“We want to express our deepest and sincerest apologies for the loss and pain that he has caused,” they wrote in the statement. “To the City of Gilroy and to everyone affected, we are tremendously sorry. No words can being to express this.”

Family of Gilroy gunman breaks silence on tragic event https://t.co/f7eqelrN6L pic.twitter.com/4al7rhDgkm — KTVU (@KTVU) August 6, 2019

The lack of a federal terrorism statute applicable to non-Muslim shooters has typically made federal officials hesitant to call domestic terrorists what they are, even when the suspects are dead.

But amid a national debate over the disparate treatment of white supremacist terrorists and terrorists motivated by Islamic extremism ― as well as critiques of the FBI’s handling of the threat of domestic terrorism ― federal officials have recently become less cautious about labeling acts of domestic terrorism as such.

