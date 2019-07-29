A 6-year-old boy was among at least three people killed in Sunday’s mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, according to reports by CNN, NBC﻿, CBS and several local media outlets.

Stephen Romero was attending the popular festival with his mother and grandmother when a gunman opened fire, his other grandmother, Maribel Romero, said in an interview with KGO-TV.

Stephen, she said, was “always kind, happy and ... playful.”

This little Angel - Stephen Romero - was shot and killed tonight at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. His grandmother shared these photos with me, while we cried together. She’s now visiting his mother, her daughter in law, who was also shot and is being treated at another hospital. pic.twitter.com/vAJTUsOQ32 — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 29, 2019

Romero said she rushed from hospital to hospital looking for her grandson, but he died before she located him.

“This is really hard, there’s no words to describe. He was such a happy kid,” Romero told KRON-TV.

'He was such a happy kid'



The grandmother of 6-year-old Stephen Romero speaks about her grandson after he was shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival pic.twitter.com/GKr7jFU4Ku — KRON4 News (@kron4news) July 29, 2019

Stephen’s father told the station that his wife was shot in the hand and in the stomach, but was expected to survive. The boy’s other grandmother was also wounded. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

At least three other people, including a suspect, were also killed, Gilroy police said. The identities of the other victims weren’t immediately released.

Police and federal agents continued their search overnight for a second suspect who they said had an unclear role in the shooting.

Hayley Miller contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.