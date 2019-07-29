Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Prompts Outcry, Mourning On Twitter

America was stunned by another mass shooting Sunday, this time in a rural California town that has celebrated a pungent local harvest for decades.
On the final day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, which features garlic foods, cooking competitions, musical performances and a Miss Gilroy Garlic contest, at least one gunman opened fire on the crowd. At least three people were killed and 15 others wounded in the attack.
One suspect was also fatally shot by law enforcement, authorities said. A manhunt is currently underway for any other accomplices.
The attack broke hearts and stoked fury on Twitter, prompting hashtags of “Pray for Gilroy,” “Gilroy Strong” and “Gun Control Now.”
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.