“Jane the Virgin” alum Gina Rodriguez and husband Joe LoCicero have welcomed a baby boy, her agent confirmed to multiple outlets on Sunday.

It is the first child for the pair, who wed in 2019 after meeting when LoCicero played a stripper in a 2016 episode of “Jane the Virgin,” E! reported.

Rodriguez announced she was expecting in July by holding up a positive pregnancy test in an Instagram video.

Rodriguez told People in August that her work on the Netflix children’s series “Lost Ollie” heightened her appreciation for her impending motherhood.

“I think about my own journey I’m about to go on, and how much I want to ignite my child’s imagination and never take it away,” she said.

LoCicero is perhaps best known for multiple appearances on “The Bold and the Beautiful” from 2019 to 2021.

Rodriguez is currently starring on ABC’s “Not Dead Yet.”