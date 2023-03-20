What's Hot

EntertainmentBabies gina rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez Of 'Jane The Virgin' And Joe LoCicero Welcome Baby Boy

"I want to ignite my child’s imagination and never take it away,” the "Not Dead Yet" actor said last year.
Ron Dicker

Jane the Virgin” alum Gina Rodriguez and husband Joe LoCicero have welcomed a baby boy, her agent confirmed to multiple outlets on Sunday.

It is the first child for the pair, who wed in 2019 after meeting when LoCicero played a stripper in a 2016 episode of “Jane the Virgin,” E! reported.

Rodriguez announced she was expecting in July by holding up a positive pregnancy test in an Instagram video.

Rodriguez told People in August that her work on the Netflix children’s series “Lost Ollie” heightened her appreciation for her impending motherhood.

“I think about my own journey I’m about to go on, and how much I want to ignite my child’s imagination and never take it away,” she said.

LoCicero is perhaps best known for multiple appearances on “The Bold and the Beautiful” from 2019 to 2021.

Rodriguez is currently starring on ABC’s “Not Dead Yet.”

Joe LoCicero and Gina Rodriguez, seen attending an event in December, welcomed a baby boy this year.
Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
