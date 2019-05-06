Gina Rodriguez's Slow-Motion Video Of Her Wedding Is A Keeper

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero got married over the weekend ― and if you’re looking for the highlights, you are in luck.
Rodriguez, star of “Jane the Virgin” on the CW, posted a slow-motion video on Monday that perfectly chronicled her big day.
Check out the kiss, the loving looks, the joyous dancing ― damn, why weren’t we invited? And why aren’t those two molded in plastic for posterity atop wedding cakes?
Romance sparked between Rodriguez, 34, and LoCicero, 32, after he played a stripper on “Jane the Virgin” in 2016, according to People. They got engaged last summer.
Rodriguez called her wedding day “absolute MAGIC” on Instagram.
Wonder if she wrote it in slow slow motion, too?