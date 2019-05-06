Gina Rodriguez's Slow-Motion Video Of Her Wedding Is A Keeper

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero got married over the weekend ― and if you’re looking for the highlights, you are in luck.

Rodriguez, star of “Jane the Virgin” on the CW, posted a slow-motion video on Monday that perfectly chronicled her big day.

Check out the kiss, the loving looks, the joyous dancing ― damn, why weren’t we invited? And why aren’t those two molded in plastic for posterity atop wedding cakes?

Romance sparked between Rodriguez, 34, and LoCicero, 32, after he played a stripper on “Jane the Virgin” in 2016, according to People. They got engaged last summer.

Rodriguez called her wedding day “absolute MAGIC” on Instagram.