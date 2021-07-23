Style & Beauty

Shop The Trend: Checked Gingham Looks That'll Take You Through Summer

This "Wizard of Oz" print is all the rage.

Gingham is a timeless summer classic, but it is certainly having a big moment in 2021.

From dresses to pants to swimsuits, there’s no shortage of attire on the market right now to help you channel your inner Dorothy Gale ― or as we like to think of it, “picnic blanket chic.”

Indeed, both high-end designers and fast fashion brands have been featuring the iconic motif in their summer styles. Public figures like Tina Fey and Queen Letizia of Spain have worn gingham for recent red carpet events or just everyday life.

Many celebrities have been rocking the gingham trend in 2021.&nbsp;
Before we go any further, an important clarification: While we use the word “gingham” to mean that classic checked pattern (usually involving white and another color like blue or red), the term technically refers to a light- or medium-weight, woven fabric rather than a print. “Checked gingham” is likely what you’re imagining.

Imported from Asia, gingham became popular in England and the Netherlands around the 18th century. Earlier examples of the material featured striped patterns, but over time, gingham became associated with the criss-cross check print we think of today.

In the early 20th century, gingham became fashionable with Americans in the plains region ― hence its selection for Kansas native Dorothy Gale’s costume in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” (which, in turn, further fueled the hype around the material).

In 1959, Brigitte Bardot wore a gingham print dress for her wedding to Jacques Charrier, and Princess Diana was photographed in a stylish pair of cropped gingham pants at her country home in Highgrove in 1986. On our side of the pond, gingham got the endorsement of American icons like Jackie Kennedy.

Princess Diana wears pink gingham trousers at home in Highgrove in July 1986.
As these glamorous examples indicate, gingham evolved from its rural, working-class roots to a look with a more preppy connotation. In recent years, we’ve seen the gingham button-down shirt become a symbol of finance bro-dom, even spawning funny Instagram accounts.

In 2021, the gingham trend feels fitting for our pandemic times. After all, until quite recently, social gatherings were limited to outdoor activities like picnics.

And as we get back into the habit of wearing real clothes instead of nonstop sweatpants, gingham gives us many sartorial options.

You can dress up in a summery gingham dress, keep it casual with gingham shorts/leggings, or just add a little pop with gingham purses. Runways and street-style photos of late show models and influencers pairing their checked outfits with sneakers, sandals, heels and even boots ― further underscoring the print’s versatility.

Gingham has appeared on many runways and street-style photo shoots of late.
However you style your “picnic basket chic,” the most important thing is to wear it with the confidence of the many gingham-wearers who came before us. If you’re looking to try out the gingham trend in 2021, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Target
Get the A New Day Ruffle Short Sleeve Linen Top for $20.
Amazon
Get the ECOWISH Sleeveless Summer Casual Sundress for $16.98.
Target
Get the A New Day Women's Puff Short Sleeve Dress for $25.
Anthropologie
Get the Superga 2750 Gingham Sneakers for $69.
Amazon
Get the KAMISSY Women's Frill Smocked Crop Tank Top for $9.99.
Target
Get the A New Day Cream Gingham Check Blazer for $35.
Reformation
Get the Reformation Dawson Dress for $198.
Madewell
Get the Linen-Blend Allie Mini Dress in Gingham Check for $98.
Amazon
Get the Taydey A-Line Pleated Vintage Skirts for $18.99.
SHEIN
Get the Ruffle Trim Buffalo Plaid Dress for $16.
Gap
Get the Gap Tiered Maxi Skirt for $54.99.
Anthropologie
Get the Anthropologie Gingham Knotted Headband for $20.
Amazon
Get the Hibluco Gingham Midi Skirt for $19.86.
Mango
Get the Gingham Check Cotton Shirt for $19.99.
Nasty Gal
Get the Tie Shoulder Gingham Mini Dress for $30.
Nike
Get the Nike Cropped Gingham Tank for $45.
Nike
Get the Nike High-Waisted Crop Gingham Leggings for $51.97.
Amazon
Get the SheIn Women's Casual Sleeveless One Shoulder Plaid Ruffle Blouse for $14.99.
Amazon
Get the Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafer for $36.
LOFT
Get the Lou & Grey Gingham High Rise Ponte Pocket Leggings for $59.50.
Draper James
Get the Draper James Natalie Sweatshirt in Gingham for $74.
ASOS
Get the Stradivarius Square Neck Shirred Mini Dress for $30.
Amazon
Get the Cosonsen Womens Printed Swing Shift Dress for $24.98.
Amazon
Get the Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat for $19.90.
Anthropologie
Get the Anthropologie Pleated Gingham Shorts for $108.
Amazon
Get the R.Vivimos Summer Cotton Plaid Puff Sleeves Boho Midi Dress for $25.99.
Amazon
Get the MOSHENGQI High Waisted Bikini for $13.95.
Amazon
Get the Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt for $18.20.
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design Gingham Flippy Shorts for $17.
