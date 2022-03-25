Twitter Users Cannot Get Over Ginni Thomas' Wild Text Messages

As might be expected, the news that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent nearly two dozen text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to overturn the 2020 presidential election created a stir on social media.
Ginni Thomas sent the messages from November 2020 to January 2021 and espoused baseless conspiracy theories about a stolen presidential election.
“The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” she wrote in one message.
Although she attended the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally of Donald Trump supporters that precipitated the U.S. Capitol riot, she previously told the Washington Free Beacon that she played no role in organizing the event that took place on the Ellipse near the White House.
