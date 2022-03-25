Twitter Users Cannot Get Over Ginni Thomas' Wild Text Messages

Ginni Thomas sent the messages from November 2020 to January 2021 and espoused baseless conspiracy theories about a stolen presidential election.

“The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” she wrote in one message.

Although she attended the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally of Donald Trump supporters that precipitated the U.S. Capitol riot, she previously told the Washington Free Beacon that she played no role in organizing the event that took place on the Ellipse near the White House.

Still, the texts released Thursday were very damning, and Twitter users had thoughts. Lots of thoughts.

And many of them were snarky. Very snarky.

These Ginni Thomas text messages are extremely damning. Clarence Thomas might be the second Supreme Court justice to ever get impeached.



I think Mitch McConnell wished for there to be only one black supreme court justice. And a genie was like "I have a way..." — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) March 24, 2022

Wow, her husband goes to the hospital but Ginni Thomas still felt that SHE needed to steal the news cycle. Narcissist much? — Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) March 24, 2022

Ginni Thomas is about to go through some things. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) March 24, 2022

Who's afraid of Ginni Thomas?



(democracy is afraid, actually) — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) March 24, 2022

So what happens when Ginni Thomas refuses to abide by a congressional subpoena surrounding her January 6 activities & the case goes all the way to the Supreme Court? — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) March 24, 2022

People like Mark Meadows spend their lives doing things they know are disgusting and hurtful so that they can make it to the top of GOP politics. The only punishment they receive for this is that people like Ginni Thomas tend to learn their phone numbers. https://t.co/FHjnEEKMKa — David Roth (@david_j_roth) March 24, 2022