The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Ginny & Georgia'

An experimental heist show and an NBC medical drama are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Ginny & Georgia” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The second season of the comedy-drama series premiered on Jan. 5, giving fans 10 new episodes about the adventures of single mother Georgia Miler and her teenage daughter Ginny.

In second place is the new experimental heist drama “Kaleidoscope.” Starring Giancarlo Esposito of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” fame, the show consists of eight episodes that can be watched in any order.

"Ginny & Georgia" on Netflix.
Netflix
Another new trending show is the docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street,” which follows the rise and fall of Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff.

As for non-Netflix shows in the ranking, the NBC medical drama “New Amsterdam” also made the list. While two seasons are available on the streaming service now, it seems likely that more will follow, as the series finale is set to air on NBC Jan. 17.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Woman of the Dead” (Netflix)

9. “The Circle” (Netflix)

8. “The Recruit” (Netflix)

7. “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

6. “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” (Netflix)

5. “New Amsterdam”

4. “The Walking Dead”

3. “Wednesday” (Netflix)

2. “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)

1. “Ginny & Georgia” (Netflix)

