Girl, 6, Dies After Propeller Amputated Her Leg In Tragic Boating Accident

The accident happened at Lake Pleasant in Arizona. Getty Images

A 6-year-old girl died in a tragic boating accident after her mother, who was driving the vessel, accidentally struck her in the leg with the boat’s propeller at an Arizona lake, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Two families in a group of 12 people were spending time on a boat on Pleasant Lake when 911 dispatchers received a call around 11 a.m. Friday from one family that their daughter had been hit by the boat’s propeller, the MCSO said in a press release, according to NBC News.

Witnesses say the young girl had entered the water without anyone noticing, the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

The child’s mother had begun pulling the girl’s father on a wakeboard through the water when he spotted someone in the water and swam to her, according to CNN.

“He and the mother quickly realized their daughter was in the water and had suffered a leg amputation from the boat’s propeller,” the sheriff’s office added.

The two families had been on a boat since 7 a.m. Friday when the incident occurred, authorities said.

The family of the girl, who has not yet been named, took her to the lake’s marina, where first responders rendered aid. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“We do understand that what may have led to this was maybe they lost track of who was on the boat and who was not on the boat,” sheriff’s Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said, according to People. “Is it anymore any different from, you know, having a party at a house and losing track of your kids?”

The sheriff’s office said that the owners of the boat are experienced boaters and that at this point in the investigation they believe the incident was a “tragic accident,” People reported.

“Our hearts go out to the family dealing with this tragic situation,” Enriquez added.