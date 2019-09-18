Girl, 11, Scares Off Armed Robber With A Loaf Of Bread

An 11-year-old girl forced a knife-wielding robber to flee empty-handed and “in panic” after she and her father threw groceries at him during an attempted raid on a supermarket, police in southern England said.

The assailant, wearing a hooded jacket and face mask, entered the Express Supermarket in Worthing on Monday night and demanded the clerk empty the register, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows him being pelted with a loaf of bread and bottles of orange soda by the father and daughter, who were shopping inside the store at the time.

The man made an attempt to grab money from the register, but then ran off.

Check out the footage here:

“I cannot praise enough the bravery of the father and daughter who intervened in this knifepoint attempted robbery,” Sussex Police Detective Constable Noel Simmonds said via a statement.

“There are considerable risks anytime a knife is used or brandished and whilst it is tempting to just view the spectacle of an armed robber fleeing in panic from a young girl, if the suspect is not caught he may try again and next time someone could be seriously hurt,” Simmonds continued.

No one was injured. The suspect got away, but an investigation is ongoing.