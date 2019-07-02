Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Parenting

44 Baby Girl Names Inspired By Modern Literary Characters

These female book heroines offer great baby name ideas.
By Linda Rosenkrantz, Nameberry
From Clementine&nbsp;and Winifred to boyish Cayce and Merrick, there are lots of great ideas in the pages of modern novels.&nbsp;
If you like the idea of using a literary namesake inspiration for your little girl, there’s no reason that you have to go all the way back to Shakespeare or Dickens. There are some really cool character names to be found in the pages of 21st century novels.

They range from vintage treasures like Clementine and Winifred to boyish Cayce and Merrick. Below find 44 cool character names from 21st century novels.

Alba, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” by Audrey Niffenegger

Amaka, “Purple Hibiscus” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Amma, “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn

Annick, “State of Wonder” by Ann Patchett

Antonina,“The Zookeeper’s Wife” by Diane Ackerman

Anys, “Year of Wonders” by Geraldine Brooks

Aria, “Pretty Little Liars” by Sara Shepard

Artis, “Zero K” by Don DeLillo

Athena,“The Witch of Portobello” by Paolo Coelho

Bibi, “Saving Fish from Dying” by Amy Tan

Berner, “Canada” by Richard Ford

Briony, “Atonement” by Ian McEwan

Calliope, “Middlesex” by Jeffrey Eugenides

Catalina, “The Revelers” by Doug Wilhelm

Cayce, “Pattern Recognition” by William Gibson

Clementine, “Truly Madly Guilty” by Liane Moriarty

Dellarobia,“Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver

Effie,“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” by Ann Brashares (and The Hunger Games)

Elspeth, “Her Fearful Symmetry” by Audrey Niffenegger

Faunia, “The Human Stain” by Philip Roth

Georgie, “Landline” by Rainbow Rowell

Glory, “Gilead” by Marilynne Robinson

Irie Ambrosia, “White Teeth” by Zadie Smith

Isola, “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society” by Mary Ann Shaffer & Annie Barrows

Jocasta, “Cloud Atlas” by David Mitchell

Lisbeth, “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” by Stieg Larsson

Luna Moth, “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” by Michael Chabon

Marete, “Everyman” by Philip Roth

Maribel, “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez

Merrick, “A Spool of Blue Thread” by Anne Tyler

Nazeen,“Brick Lane” by Monica Ali

Olanna,“Half of a Yellow Sun” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche

Olive, “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout

Oona, “Chronic City” by Jonathan Lethem

Pari, “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini

Peony, “Peony in Love” by Lisa See

Purity (Pip), “Purity” by Jonathan Franzen

Sage, “The Storyteller” by Jodi Picoult

Sai, “The Inheritance of Loss” by Kiran Desai

Sheba, “Notes on a Scandal” by Zoe Heller

Thursday, “Something Rotten” by Jasper Fforde

Trixie, “The Tenth Circle” by Jodi Picoult

Winifred, “The Blind Assassin” by Margaret Atwood

Xandra, “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt

