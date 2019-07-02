44 Baby Girl Names Inspired By Modern Literary Characters

If you like the idea of using a literary namesake inspiration for your little girl, there’s no reason that you have to go all the way back to Shakespeare or Dickens. There are some really cool character names to be found in the pages of 21st century novels.
They range from vintage treasures like Clementine and Winifred to boyish Cayce and Merrick. Below find 44 cool character names from 21st century novels.
Alba, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” by Audrey Niffenegger
Amaka, “Purple Hibiscus” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Amma, “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn
Annick, “State of Wonder” by Ann Patchett
Antonina,“The Zookeeper’s Wife” by Diane Ackerman
Anys, “Year of Wonders” by Geraldine Brooks
Aria, “Pretty Little Liars” by Sara Shepard
Artis, “Zero K” by Don DeLillo
Athena,“The Witch of Portobello” by Paolo Coelho
Bibi, “Saving Fish from Dying” by Amy Tan
Berner, “Canada” by Richard Ford
Briony, “Atonement” by Ian McEwan
Calliope, “Middlesex” by Jeffrey Eugenides
Catalina, “The Revelers” by Doug Wilhelm
Cayce, “Pattern Recognition” by William Gibson
Clementine, “Truly Madly Guilty” by Liane Moriarty
Dellarobia,“Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver
Effie,“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” by Ann Brashares (and The Hunger Games)
Elspeth, “Her Fearful Symmetry” by Audrey Niffenegger
Faunia, “The Human Stain” by Philip Roth
Georgie, “Landline” by Rainbow Rowell
Glory, “Gilead” by Marilynne Robinson
Irie Ambrosia, “White Teeth” by Zadie Smith
Isola, “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society” by Mary Ann Shaffer & Annie Barrows
Jocasta, “Cloud Atlas” by David Mitchell
Lisbeth, “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” by Stieg Larsson
Luna Moth, “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” by Michael Chabon
Marete, “Everyman” by Philip Roth
Maribel, “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez
Merrick, “A Spool of Blue Thread” by Anne Tyler
Nazeen,“Brick Lane” by Monica Ali
Olanna,“Half of a Yellow Sun” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche
Olive, “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout
Oona, “Chronic City” by Jonathan Lethem
Pari, “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini
Peony, “Peony in Love” by Lisa See
Purity (Pip), “Purity” by Jonathan Franzen
Sage, “The Storyteller” by Jodi Picoult
Sai, “The Inheritance of Loss” by Kiran Desai
Sheba, “Notes on a Scandal” by Zoe Heller
Thursday, “Something Rotten” by Jasper Fforde
Trixie, “The Tenth Circle” by Jodi Picoult
Winifred, “The Blind Assassin” by Margaret Atwood
Xandra, “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt