Girl And Dog Jump For 'Pure Joy' On Trampoline

A 3-year-old girl named Alex and her 2-year-old Rottweiler Kona can jump on their trampoline forever, as far as we’re concerned. (Watch the clip below.)
They were filmed adorably springing into spring in Jackson, Wyoming, earlier this month and the clip continues to go viral. The two are best friends and are “always looking out for teach other,” Alex’s parents told Viral Hog.
The internet was charmed, of course. “This is the cutest thing ever!” one viewer on Facebook wrote. “Pure joy,” a Twitter user commented.
They aren’t the first human-canine trampoline team to make the internet say “awwww.” And plenty of pooches apparently like to jump on the apparatus without their humans.
