Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl critically injured in a car crash involving a Kansas City Chiefs coach, has awakened from a coma, her aunt said Monday.

“Ariel is awake,” Tiffany Verhulst wrote on the GoFundMe page she organized for the girl and her family. There were no other details.

Britt Reid, then an assistant coach for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, his father, reportedly plowed into two cars on a highway ramp near the team’s facility in Kansas City just days before the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. A 4-year-old in one of the vehicles had less severe injuries, but Ariel suffered a brain hemorrhage, according to Verhulst.

Andy Reid acknowledged that the girl was “fighting for her life” in comments after the Super Bowl.