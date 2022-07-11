Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Girl In The Picture'

A new animated film and action comedy are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Girl in the Picture” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Released on July 6, this true crime documentary has evoked words like “horrifying,” “sickening” and “chilling” from viewers and critics. The film explores a dark mystery involving kidnapping, abuse and murder.

The second most popular movie of the moment is much lighter. “The Sea Beast” is a family-friendly animated film about a young girl who goes on an epic adventure with a sea monster hunter.

"Girl in the Picture" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Girl in the Picture" on Netflix.

The only other original Netflix movie in the ranking right now is “The Man from Toronto.” Starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, the new action comedy follows a case of mistaken identity involving a deadly assassin and a failed fitness salesperson.

Older films that made the list include the 1999 Adam Sandler comedy “Big Daddy” and the critically acclaimed 2018 drama “Leave No Trace.”

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Big Daddy”

9. “Leave No Trace”

8. “The Dark Knight Rises”

7. “Wanted”

6. “Mean Girls”

5. “The Man From Toronto” (Netflix)

4. “12 Strong”

3. “Sing 2”

2. “The Sea Beast” (Netflix)

1. “Girl in the Picture” (Netflix)

