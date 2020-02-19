30 Funny Tweets About Girl Scout Cookie Season

We’re in the midst of one of the most wonderful times of the year: Girl Scout cookie season. Whether you’re a fan of Tagalongs or prefer the coconut caramel goodness of Samoas, the temptation is real for sugar lovers everywhere.
In honor of this important season, we’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about Girl Scout cookies. (Best enjoyed with at least one sleeve of Thin Mints).
are they still selling Girl Scout cookies? The year's supply I bought 2 weeks ago is gone.— Laurie Kilmartin Sacramento Punch Feb 13-16 (@anylaurie16) February 28, 2018
I bought four boxes of Girl Scout cookies from my niece, but I'm saving them to use for bartering when our currency becomes valueless.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) February 9, 2017
girl scout cookies— Erin 🔮 Ryan (@morninggloria) February 3, 2017
serving size is
one sleeve,
right?
Here's a great business lesson: To be successful, learn how to say "no." In other news, does anyone want Girl Scout cookies? I have 35 boxes— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2014
If you are rude to me & then you have the tenacity to ask me to buy Girl Scout Cookies from your kid-I'll take 50 boxes of Thin Mints please— The Cultured Ruffian (@CulturedRuffian) June 14, 2017
There are 5 seasons: Winter, Spring, Girl Scout Cookie season, Summer, and Fall.— Ally DiCesare (@allydicesare) January 27, 2018
Yeah, I ate 2 boxes of Girl Scout cookies today and I’ll do it again tomorrow, too. What are you doing to support female entrepreneurs?— Criminelle Law (@CriminelleLaw) February 11, 2019
the closest I got to getting dressed today was putting two sleeves of Thin Mints in my mouth.— Laurie Kilmartin Sacramento Punch Feb 13-16 (@anylaurie16) February 26, 2017
My wife bought three boxes of Girl Scout Cookies so now I have to find three boxes of replacement Girl Scout Cookies before she gets home.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 27, 2018
Girl Scout cookies can now be sold online! This is simultaneously the most wonderful and terrible thing that's ever happened.— caprice crane (@capricecrane) December 2, 2014
Me: Do these cure existential despair?— Nina (I Stand With the WGA) Bargiel (@slackmistress) February 23, 2017
Girl Scout: They're Thin Mints.
Me: Seven boxes, please.
I was buying Girl Scout cookies and trying to practice self control so I grabbed ONE box and asked “u have change for a $20?” And this lil girl really goes “I mean ya, but u could just buy 5 boxes instead?” So long story short I now have 5 boxes of cookies— Mitch (@Mitchellford91) February 21, 2019
Only a serial killer would eat one Thin Mint. It’s a sleeve or none at all, people.— Elizabeth Reaser (@reasereaser) February 25, 2019
*Storms out of room. Comes back for the last Girl Scout cookie. Storms back off.*— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) March 7, 2017
who’s the chef behind girl scout cookies is it guy fieri— James (@CaucasianJames) January 25, 2019
I just want someone to look at me the way Leo looks at Girl Scout Cookies. #congratsbro pic.twitter.com/FrSEquX4X4— Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) February 29, 2016
Semi-related: when someone brags about being able to eat “a whole sleeve” of Girl Scout cookies it’s like bitch we all can— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 15, 2018
If you haven’t found Samoa crumbs in your bra is it even Girl Scout cookie season?— OutnumberedMother (@OutNumbMother) February 23, 2018
Gluten-free Girl Scout cookies should be called Bragalongs.— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) February 6, 2016
Who I DON’T want to marry is someone who sees a table full of Girl Scout Cookies for sale and thinks we only need one box. No we need two boxes of each flavor and an extra box of Samoas to eat on the way home— Mason Hendricks (@_masonhendricks) February 1, 2018
Just spent five minutes trying to plug my charger into a box of thin mints— sara (@SomthinBoutSara) April 6, 2014
You're free to keep arguing but I ran the numbers and Samoas are the best Girl Scout cookie. You can't argue with numbers!— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 19, 2012
I keep eating Thin Mints but I'm not getting any thinner? 🤔— Nina (I Stand With the WGA) Bargiel (@slackmistress) March 23, 2017
Girl Scouts are fucking ruthless selling right outside of a Dispensary pic.twitter.com/Z1se0xrBE2— Cassie👽 (@_kissmycass) January 26, 2018
Naps are one of Gods greatest Gifts...— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) March 3, 2012
and Girl Scout cookies...
on one hand eating an entire sleeve of girl scout cookies for lunch is probably unhealthy, but on the other hand, you gotta support the troops— everett byram (@rad_milk) January 5, 2018
I need to text my Girl Scout Cookie dealer but I don’t want her to get in trouble for texting in school— Erika (@emesola) January 10, 2018
The secret to Michael’s and my happy marriage is that we each hate the other’s favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors.— Ｂｅｃｃａ Ｆｒａｓｉｅｒ (@bexmix) January 21, 2018
In all the lessons in school about drugs and peer pressure, they never taught us about Girl Scout Cookie time.— Marl (@Marlebean) January 8, 2016
Remember, nothing tastes as good as THIN mints.— maura quint (@behindyourback) March 27, 2014