Girl Scouts Announce A New Cookie Flavor For The 2021 Season

We’re months from Girl Scout cookie season, but it’s already shaping up to be an exciting one (or at least, a comforting, eat-your-feelings one).

Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that a new cookie will be joining the lineup for the 2021 season. The sweet treat is called “Toast Yay!” ― a modern cookie take on French toast.

Girl Scouts of the USA The new Girl Scout cookie is "Toast Yay!"

“The name is designed to be a play on words for ‘toasty,’ which evokes the warmth and joy we believe people will associate with this great new French Toast-inspired flavor,” a representative for the Girl Scouts told HuffPost. “‘Toast’ draws on the cookie’s unique toast shape and attributes of French Toast, and ‘yay!’ celebrates joy ― the joy that Girl Scout Cookies bring to consumers, and how Girl Scouts create moments of joy as they use their cookie earnings to support their communities and donate cookies to frontline workers and local causes.”

Each toast-shaped cookie is roughly the size of the palm of your hand, thin and crunchy, with the texture of a frosted animal cookie. A thin layer of frosting covers the top of the cookie and tastes vaguely of maple syrup, and is reminiscent of icing that’s hardened on top of a cinnamon roll.

Girl Scouts of the USA "Toast Yay!" is a new twist on French toast.

Overall, the Toast Yay is a mild, easy to eat and almost completely uncontroversial cookie ― maybe the safest choice to release at a time when we’re all on edge.

The cookies will be available for purchase in the 2021 season, which begins nationally in January, though exact timing and product availability varies locally. Interested buyers can place an order though a registered Girl Scout participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Girl Scouts of the USA Each cookie has a thin layer of frosting with notes of maple syrup, vanilla and cinnamon.

“In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts will again be selling cookies through online platforms and innovative ‘virtual cookie booths’ on social media (with parental supervision),” the representative noted. “Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority.”

Additionally, customers can send cookies to loved ones from afar or donate cookies to front-line workers. Girl Scouts also have the opportunity choose where to donate a portion of their cookie earnings to support their communities.