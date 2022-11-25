Girlfriend Collective's Iconic Pocket Leggings Are Currently On Sale At Amazon

The only thing I love more than athleisure is athleisure on sale.
AnaMaria Glavan
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BFMG2N3T?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=637e2fb9e4b0b7f653028808%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Girlfriend Collective compressive pocket leggings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637e2fb9e4b0b7f653028808" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BFMG2N3T?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=637e2fb9e4b0b7f653028808%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Girlfriend Collective compressive pocket leggings</a>
Amazon
Girlfriend Collective compressive pocket leggings

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

ICYMI: Oprah released her Favorite Things list for 2022 and said list is chock-full of cool products from small businesses, BIPOC-owned, and women-owned brands that are available to shop on Amazon.

Among the products that made the cut are the iconic compressive pocket leggings from Girlfriend Collective — and we’re ecstatic to announce that they’re currently on sale for 20% off at Amazon (and more at Girlfriend Collective’s site).

These splurge-worthy leggings are everything a wardrobe staple should be: high-rise, moisture-wicking, supportive, and I-cant-believe-it’s-not-butter soft. Heaven is a place on earth in which your leggings aren’t see-through (and these are it).

These babies were originally $88 and while that may feel like a ton of cash to shell out for leggings, trust me when I say that these high-quality bottoms are truly worth it.

$70.40 at Amazon (originally $88)
$57.20 at Girlfriend Collective (originally $88)
The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Girlfriend-Collective-Compressive-Pocket-Legging/dp/B0BFMHK4K7?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=637e2fb9e4b0b7f653028808%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Girlfriend Collective compressive pocket leggings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637e2fb9e4b0b7f653028808" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Girlfriend-Collective-Compressive-Pocket-Legging/dp/B0BFMHK4K7?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=637e2fb9e4b0b7f653028808%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="8">Girlfriend Collective compressive pocket leggings</a> come in multiple colors, including green and black.
Amazon
The Girlfriend Collective compressive pocket leggings come in multiple colors, including green and black.

I have these leggings in three colors (black, plum, and a limited edition orange) and I practically live in them. And unlike most of the expensive leggings I have in my dresser, these are durable enough to be washed in a regular cycle and they come out looking good-as-new, AKA they will last you forever and a day.

There are five available hues (black, moss, plum, midnight, earth) and the sizes range from XXS–6X to ensure the perfect fit. In addition to 100% recycled and recyclable packaging, this eco-friendly brand transforms trash (plastic bottles and fishing nets*) into leggings, sports bras, crew socks, and more.

