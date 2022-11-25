Girlfriend Collective's Iconic Pocket Leggings Are Currently On Sale At Amazon

Amazon Girlfriend Collective compressive pocket leggings

ICYMI: Oprah released her Favorite Things list for 2022 and said list is chock-full of cool products from small businesses, BIPOC-owned, and women-owned brands that are available to shop on Amazon.

Among the products that made the cut are the iconic compressive pocket leggings from Girlfriend Collective — and we’re ecstatic to announce that they’re currently on sale for 20% off at Amazon (and more at Girlfriend Collective’s site).

These splurge-worthy leggings are everything a wardrobe staple should be: high-rise, moisture-wicking, supportive, and I-cant-believe-it’s-not-butter soft. Heaven is a place on earth in which your leggings aren’t see-through (and these are it).

These babies were originally $88 and while that may feel like a ton of cash to shell out for leggings, trust me when I say that these high-quality bottoms are truly worth it.

Amazon The Girlfriend Collective compressive pocket leggings come in multiple colors, including green and black.

I have these leggings in three colors (black, plum, and a limited edition orange) and I practically live in them. And unlike most of the expensive leggings I have in my dresser, these are durable enough to be washed in a regular cycle and they come out looking good-as-new, AKA they will last you forever and a day.