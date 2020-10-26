Style & Beauty

Girlfriend Collective’s Rare Sitewide Sale Is Finally Here

The sustainable and size-inclusive athleisure brand is having a sitewide sale and offering free shipping on all orders.

This sale is <i>everything&nbsp;</i>&mdash;&nbsp;Girlfriend Collective&rsquo;s Everything Sale is here.&nbsp;
You aren’t alone if you’ve been finding it hard to put on pants (leggings have a leg up), bras (bralettes or bust) or shoes (no laces, no problems) these days.

Tons of us have been turning to athleisure in recent months, doing lots of shopping at places like Outdoor Voices, Lululemon and Athleta.

Girlfriend Collective, known for being both sustainable and size-inclusive (ranging from XS to 6X), has become especially popular during the pandemic. So we thought you’d want to know that the brand just dropped a rare sitewide sale.

From now until Nov. 1, you can get 20% off everything and free shipping at Girlfriend Collective. The brand can be on the pricier side (its cult-favorite, colorful leggings are $68), so any discount is always welcome.

You don’t need to apply a coupon at checkout — the discount is automatically applied.

So what’s worth getting during the sale? You might go for one of the pieces in the recently launched R&R collection of loungewear or top-rated bike shorts that are under $50. Girlfriend Collective’s Gia Crop Tee was among our best buys during quarantine, and the Topanga Bra got our “Would Recommend” stamp of approval back in May.

To make shopping easier on you, we picked out a few of our favorite finds that are now on sale on the site down below. FYI: You won’t want to wait too much, since we’ve seen lots of colors and sizes out of stock already.

Check out the best things to get during Girlfriend Collective’s sale:

1
Gia Crop Tee
Girlfriend Collective
This crew neck tee is cropped and made with cupro and organic cotton. Originally $32, get it now for 20% off at Girlfriend Collective.
2
Compressive High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective
These extra high-rise leggings are made with recycled water bottles and have over 8,000 reviews. Originally $68, get it now for 20% off at Girlfriend Collective.
3
High-Rise Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective
These bike shorts come in five "essential" colors and four limited-edition shades including mulberry and thyme. Originally $48, get it now for 20% off at Girlfriend Collective.
4
Paloma Bra
Girlfriend Collective
The "Paloma" is the brand's bestselling bra and comes with a racerback and long-line silhouette. Originally $38, get it now for 20% off at Girlfriend Collective.
5
Topanga Bra
Girlfriend Collective
A favorite of one of our editors, this bra has a high halter neck and a criss-cross back. It's made from recycled plastic bottles and spandex. Originally $38, get it now for 20% off at Girlfriend Collective.
6
R&R Jogger
Girlfriend Collective
These joggers have pockets and were made from recycled polyester. Originally $68, get it now for 20% off at Girlfriend Collective.
7
Leila Long Sleeve Tee
Girlfriend Collective
This long-sleeve tee is made with cupro and organic cotton — it's also meant to have a looser fit. Originally $34, get it now for 20% off at Girlfriend Collective.
8
Bike Unitard
Girlfriend Collective
For one-step dressing, this unitard features a built-in bra and low back, and it uses a compressive fabric. Originally $78, get it now for 20% off at Girlfriend Collective.
9
R&R Hoodie
Girlfriend Collective
This hoodie has a drawcord hood and both sides are "peached" to make it feel extra soft. Originally $68, get it now for 20% off at Girlfriend Collective.
10
Luxe Legging
Girlfriend Collective
These leggings feature a high rise, matte sheen, minimal seams and come in two different inseam sizes. Originally $78, get it now for 20% off at Girlfriend Collective.
