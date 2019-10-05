'Girlfriends' Reunion In Full Effect In This Sneak Peek Of 'Black-ish'

The cast of “Girlfriends” is reuniting soon on ABC’s “Black-ish,” and fans can already get a sneak peek.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who starred in the popular 2000s series, announced last month that she would be reuniting with her former castmates on ABC’s “Black-ish,” in which Ross stars as Bow.

On Friday, Ross posted a video on Instagram showing a clip of the upcoming “Black-ish” episode that will feature her former “Girlfriends” co-stars: Jill Marie Jones, who played Toni; Golden Brooks, who played Maya; and Persia White, who played Lynn.

The episode, titled “Feminisn’t,” is slated to air on Tuesday.

“Reunited and it feels so good,” Ross wrote in the post’s caption.

In the clip she shared, Ross’s character Bow is heard telling someone she plans to bring a certain group of friends to an upcoming meeting focused on feminism.

When asked if she had any girlfriends in mind, Bow responds: “Yes, yes I do.”

Enter Jones, Brooks and White, who are all seen embracing Bow in a following scene.

Fans of “Girlfriends” have routinely called for the show’s return since it left the air in 2008.

When Ross appeared on “The Real” in September, the daytime talk show’s hosts asked whether the series would ever return to TV.

Ross responded, “Let me just be clear, there’s always been a chance.”

“There’s always been the desire for that, none of us have said that we didn’t want to do that,” she continued. “We’ve all wanted to do that.”

Ross later encouraged fans to express their excitement over the upcoming “Girlfriends” reunion on “Black-ish” to help advocate for a reboot.

When asked on “The Real” whether there was a hashtag to support the show’s return, Ross suggested fans use: "#Girlfriendsnow.”